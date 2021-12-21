When the year began, Terry McAuliffe was running for governor of Virginia on a winning Democratic issue — education. Andrew Yang was the Democrat to beat in New York City's mayoral primary. Smart Republicans, speaking anonymously but confidently, insisted that “humoring” Donald Trump would end his obsession with overturning the 2020 election. Brandon Brown was a NASCAR driver who hoped that people, one day, might know his name.
Things change, and 2021 ended with Republicans confident that they'll take back Congress and Democrats spitballing about who'll replace President Biden. Republicans didn't do as well as they had the last time they were locked out of power nationally; they won both races for governor in 2009, and went 1-for-3 this year, with California's recall election breaking hard against them. In special elections, three seats shifted from blue to red, and three shifted from red to blue. Those numbers don't convey the extraordinary things that happened in campaigns this year, or the new ideas that came out of constant political warfare on everything from mask-wearing to school libraries to the size of stimulus checks.
Campaign of the Year (State): In one year as a candidate — he had never run for office before — Glenn Youngkin snapped his party's nine-year losing streak, put Republicans in control of a Virginia that had been trending Democratic and wrote a script for every conservative challenger next year. He flummoxed Republican primary opponents by running on “election integrity,” attracting primary voters who believed the 2020 race was stolen while saying to reporters that it wasn't. He set up a fund to help down-ballot candidates early in the race, which won primary votes and helped in the stretch against Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe. Caught on camera, twice, explaining his plans to avoid talking about abortion and to appeal to independent voters in the summer, he simply executed those plans anyway and held on to dedicated Republican voters.
Youngkin got lucky when McAuliffe, annoyed at the GOP's focus on how sex and race were taught in schools, said he didn't think that “parents should be telling schools what to teach.” But he made that luck. Youngkin had been campaigning on a few, loosely connected education issues — declining test scores, the future of advanced math classes, whether critical race theory was shaping lesson plans — and quickly saw that the gaffe would let him bind that together.
Runner-up: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy spent the year predicting a single-digit victory, and that's what he got, even as a Republican surge in South Jersey unseated the Democratic leader of the state Senate. But if Youngkin was a Republican doing everything right in a good year, Murphy was a Democrat figuring out how to survive in a deteriorating environment. He argued early and effectively that his policies, including new taxes on high incomes, had made New Jersey “the best place to raise a family,” and he tied Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli to Trump without becoming one-note. The result: He ran more than 130,000 votes ahead of his 2017 total, running up margins in the New York City suburbs that held off the GOP surge.
Worst campaigns: No Republican came out of the California recall unscathed, but John Cox spent nearly $10 million of his own money — some of it on a rented bear — to win 4 percent of the vote, three years after he'd made it to a runoff against Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Most of the Democrats who ran for mayor of New York had an awful time, none more so than Dianne Morales, who hoped to be the primary's Bernie Sanders, and transformed instead into its Tom Ripley.
Campaign of the Year (Federal): To get Rep. Jake Ellzey (R) elected in Texas's 6th Congressional District, his campaign had to thread three needles. First, it had to run a mistake-free campaign against the widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright, whose death created the spring special election. Next, it had to make a runoff in a suburban north Texas district that had been trending toward Democrats. Finally, it needed to do what few Republicans had since Donald Trump took command of the Republican Party, and beat a candidate Trump had endorsed.
Ellzey achieved all of this, making the runoff by 354 votes over a divided Democratic field, then beating Susan Wright by seven points, even after a Trump-linked super PAC made a last-minute buy against him. The expensive campaign to save face for Trump, who didn't know Wright but was convinced that a widow probably would win the election, backfired because Ellzey made it backfire. His winning coalition in the runoff included some Democrats, faced with two Republican choices, going for the candidate who talked about education funding and didn't have a Trump endorsement.
Runners-up: Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D) beat expectations to hold on to New Mexico's 1st Congressional District by a bigger margin than its last two Democratic incumbents — in an off-year, with national trends moving toward the GOP, against the first Republican candidate to make a serious run for the seat in a decade. She made an early move that other Democrats will copy next year, rebutting an accusation that she'd “defund the police” by talking about raising “public safety” funding and fighting crime.
Worst campaign: For much of the campaign for Ohio's 11th Congressional District, Nina Turner looked inevitable. She piled up money while opponents were still getting out of the blocks, and she had a name voters knew — eight years of winning elections in Cleveland, two cycles as a top presidential surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). She went on the air in April, with a $500,000 buy, and conducted a poll in May that showed her far ahead. It was a waste of resources for an August election. Democracy for Israel jumped in over the summer, spending $2 million on ads that weakened Turner and promoted Rep. Shontel Brown (D). Turner spent nearly $5 million to lose, demoralizing left-wing donors for the rest of the year.
State Party of the Year: The California Democratic Party beat back the recall campaign by such a humbling margin that it fell out of the conversation, a blue-state fluke — as if the same party hadn't lost a recall 18 years earlier. California Democrats, who planned for the recall before it officially had the signatures, created a vast coordinated campaign, with every labor union and interest group it could pull aboard, to contact Democratic voters and get them to return their ballots. That did what other Democrats (like McAuliffe) never figured out how to do: turn vaccinated voters into a constituency.
Runner-up: The New York Republican State Committee bounced back from years in decline, capturing town and county elections across Long Island and defeating two election overhaul measures endorsed by Democrats. In Erie County, where the race for mayor of Buffalo was driving up turnout, Republicans held on to the sheriff's office despite a split within their county party. Even in New York City, the party gained city council seats and put up record numbers in Asian American precincts.
Pollster of the Year: After a mixed 2020, the Trafalgar Group had the most accurate reads on the electorates in New Jersey and Virginia. No other pollsters got within a point of the New Jersey result, but Trafalgar saw the same close race that the Republican Governors Association did before deciding to throw $4 million at the contest in the final week.
Runner-up: Trafalgar missed the dartboard in California, where it saw a single-digit race instead of a landslide. Emerson was just two points off the California margin, and its polling in city elections was accurate all year. Emerson's auto-dial polling isn't the industry standard, but it had a good year.
Ad of the Year (30 Seconds): It didn't get national attention like Glenn Youngkin's focus on “parents' rights,” but “Common Cents” deftly identified Youngkin with an issue Virginia Democrats favored, but had stopped running on: exempting groceries from the commonwealth's sales tax. The Republican ran this before inflation raced ahead of other voter concerns, and the ad itself, sticking to the numbers, doesn't even promise much — an ear of corn drops from 56 cents to 54 cents. But it tackled something Democrats suddenly forgot how to talk about.
Runner-up: Is “People's Prosperity Plan” the most artful campaign ad? No. Does Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick appear, confusingly, in both real-life and green-screen locations? Yes. Is there a reason the soundtrack changes every few seconds? Who knows? What the ad needed to do, and did effectively, was tell voters that the candidate, on her third campaign for Florida's 20th Congressional District, would give them direct cash payments. It worked so well that the runner-up in the primary is suing, insisting the ad was not fair.
Ad of the Year (Long form): In “Sledgehammer to Media Lies,” Kari Lake (R) smashes a warehouse's worth of TVs. Some get their screens smashed in by a hammer, and some are knocked over by a stiletto heel. The media's coverage of politics and life in general comes, she says, from a “communist playbook,” before she sets a face mask on fire. Lake, a former TV reporter, channels conservative anger at the news industry and understands how taking it on is now, among Republican voters, the basic test of whether a candidate can be trusted.
Runner-up: “The Battle of Hayes Pond” begins with a line aimed straight at the hearts of liberals with ActBlue in an open tab: “When I was a boy, the KKK announced a night rally in my home county.” State Rep. Charles Graham (D) got so much attention after this ad ran that he walked back his vote for a 2016 anti-trans bill — the price of entry for being a viral Democratic candidate for Congress.
Book of the Year: The Democrats' 2020 presidential primary is less remembered than regretted, a lengthy and historically crowded competition that produced a nominee who'd led in polls before anybody started running. In “Battle for the Soul,” Edward-Isaac Dovere gets into the decisions that set up dominoes for Biden — Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) co-sponsoring Medicare-for-all, Iowa Democrats botching their caucus tabulation, Mike Bloomberg burning $1 billion for some delegates from American Samoa.
Runners-up: The Trump books start coming and they don't stop coming. Two books had the most details on the Trump campaign's crucial period, the months between the defeat and Jan. 6 — “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, and “Betrayal” by Jonathan Karl. The most revealing book about politics just doesn't happen to come from America: The United Kingdom's “red wall,” Albion's version of the Rust Belt, is the subject of “Broken Heartlands: A Journey Through Labour's Lost England” by Sebastian Payne.
Podcast of the Year: The limited series “Hell of Presidents,” from Chapo Trap House producer Chris Wade and co-host Matt Christman, brought sharp comedy and fresh arguments to the crowded history-pod genre. It's the kind of show that can follow a Tim and Eric DJ drop (“It's free real estate,” every time Manifest Destiny comes up) with a discussion of how Henry Clay could have changed America by accepting the Whigs' 1828 vice-presidential nomination.
Runners-up: It won this category last year, but don't think that “Q Anon Anonymous” has been diminished. The reporting went further than ever, beginning with Jan. 6 (not “The Storm” that conspiracy theorists had expected), continuing as baseless conspiracy theories around the 2020 election devoured Republican politics. And you could keep tabs on what the Trump movement was doing and thinking by streaming “War Room: Pandemic.” Exiled from mainstream podcast channels, influential enough to start a recruitment drive for low-level Republican Party positions, it epitomized what conservatives have been able to build outside of the traditional media.
Movie of the Year: In “Can’t Get You Out of My Head,” Adam Curtis investigates why an increasingly frenzied and panicked style of politics wasn't leading to any real change in how people worked and lived. America's just one of his subjects, but that's one reason this feels so resonant: You understand what's happening in Ohio a little better when you realize it's also happening in Grimsby and Saxony-Anhalt and Normandy.
Runner-up: The 2020 election just wasn't great material for traditional campaign documentaries. “Mayor Pete,” a look inside Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign that's mostly about his marriage, was as good as it got. Better documentaries, based on the election that won't die, are coming next year — the Mike Gravel film “American Gadfly” and a feature-length film by Channel 5 journalist Andrew Callaghan, a Borat-esque look at how much angrier the country got between the start of pandemic and Jan. 6.
Twitter Account of the Year: We've seen enough, and the winner is @redistrict. David Wasserman, who watches House races for the Cook Political Report, studies every important race at the molecular level — demographics, voting history, partisan swing and whatever turns up in his own reporting. In a year like this, with every state drawing new political maps, Wasserman was always going to be essential. But as @redistrict, he's built a side hustle in early, accurate election calls. In May, after Youngkin secured the GOP's nomination in Virginia, Wasserman concisely explained what it would take for Republicans to win. Read the reactions to his argument.
Runner-up: Nobody was as ready for the flood of new election laws and lawsuits, many of them drummed up by Donald Trump, as @rickhasen. He was always on top of the latest filing, always caught up on state statutes, and crystal-clear on who'd lose out when new laws changed who was monitoring election results. That story's not going anywhere in 2022.
On the trail
Liberal groups canceled many of their in-person conferences this year, just as they had in 2020. Conservative groups forged ahead, busier than ever, with two full Conservative Political Action Conferences (in Texas and Florida), a series of conventions focused on election fraud and six national summits organized by Turning Point USA.
The last of them, an “AmericaFest” conference in Phoenix, found a conservative movement moving on from anger at how the last election ended to confidence that voters were about to end Democrats' grip on Washington — and that Democrats weren't really in control, anyway. Fresh off his acquittal on charges of killing two men and wounding a third, Kyle Rittenhouse got a standing ovation and told the crowd that “accountability is coming” for media outlets if they covered him unfairly. Republicans who'd praised Rittenhouse's court victory now shared a stage to praise him.
“Just since Thanksgiving alone, my office has received dozens of death threats,” Rep. Lauren Boebert (Colo.) told the audience. “It would be a shame if I didn't have an equalizer against those threats. Just ask my new friend Kyle Rittenhouse, who's here this weekend: You have the right to self-defense. Even if you show up somewhere with a firearm, that right doesn't go away.” Boebert welcomed a chant of “Let's Go Brandon,” and told the audience that when she was with former president Donald Trump, and he'd heard the chant, he'd told her that he preferred the “first version.”
Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk had backed Trump's effort to overturn the election, and promoted Trump's rally on Jan. 6. The Republican politicians who spoke in Phoenix had, too, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was one of several speakers who attacked media coverage of what happened that day, from multiple angles.
“They felt their votes were stolen and it was so important to them to show up and use their First Amendment rights to protest,” Greene said. Seconds later, Greene cited a former Trump administration staffer's speculation that federal informants kicked off the riot at the Capitol, calling it a “fed-surrection.” Seconds after that, Greene added that some of the people at the Capitol “did riot” and that she would “not defend what they did at the Capitol that day,” as a small group of Republicans had “worked very hard to object to Joe Biden's electoral college votes because we knew election fraud had taken place.”
Speakers took it as a given that the 2020 election had been stolen. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.) told a panel that defenders of honest elections should want cameras watching every ballot count, and Republican poll watchers who wouldn't leave the room until ballots were counted. To illustrate why, he pointed to an allegation that had been debunked a year ago, that ballots being tabulated when some Georgia officials left a counting room had been hidden in “suitcases” and fraudulently added to the count.
Gohmert, Boebert and the rest of the Republicans onstage spent more time talking about a 2022 agenda, and how the White House's political setbacks were giving them boundless material — from energy prices to inflation to the way the withdrawal from Afghanistan was conducted. One challenge was convincing the audience that it could withstand another year of this, before taking power and stopping it.
“People ask me: When's the civil war going to start? When's it going to start?” said former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka, after an attendee asked when the government would become so “tyrannical” that citizens would need to “take it back.” Gorka's advice: “Slow down. Slow down. Because God preserve us from another civil war.”
Ad watch
Jane Timken for Ohio, “America First.” Timken, the former chair of the Ohio GOP, has distinguished herself from better-funded or more famous Senate hopefuls by arguing that nobody fought harder against the party's old establishment. Most of this spot could be said by any 2022 Republican candidate, like the promises to fight for “parents' rights” and “take on the far left and the Biden socialists.” (Presidential health adviser Anthony S. Fauci gets lumped in with the “socialists.”) The difference between Timken and her competitors? She “wiped out the Kasich establishment.”
Put Michigan First, “Win.” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) stars in this ad, wearing a University of Michigan sweatshirt (“Michigan Mom”) and talking about the refund checks going out to Michiganders next year, made possible by a 2019 auto insurance overhaul she signed. “Starting this spring, 400 bucks for each vehicle you own,” says Whitmer. “Now, that's a win for all of Michigan.” The PAC was organized by the Democratic Governors Association, which sees the rebate as a potent way to tell voters that Whitmer delivered for them.
Working Families Party, “Build Back Better West Virginia.” Liberal groups have been in an ad war all year with business groups and conservatives, running commercials to influence opinion in key legislators' states. Both sets of ads have focused on the same problems, just with different advice for what would fix them. “You know what would cut inflation and put money in West Virginia families' pockets?” a narrator says here. “Build Back Better.”
Poll watch
Do you approve or disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as president? (NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist, 1,400 adults)
Approve: 41% (-1 since early December)
Disapprove: 55% (+4)
These are the lowest approval numbers Marist has ever found for Biden, with roughly 1 of every 5 adults who gave Biden a positive job rating at some point this year giving him a thumb's down now. Biden's critics are also intense, with 86 percent of Republicans and 50 percent of independents saying they “strongly” disapprove of the president. Just 42 percent of Democrats “strongly” approve of Biden, and disapproval has risen faster with Latino voters, who backed the president last year, than with other demographics. Sixty-five percent of Latinos rate Biden negatively, 52 percent of them “strongly.” In the Midwest, where Biden won key states last year but lost overall, his job disapproval is at 67 percent. The groups that view Biden more positively than negatively are heavily represented in the media; he's at 53 percent approval among college-educated adults, and at 51 percent across the Northeast.
Redistricting and retirements
California's nonpartisan mapmakers finished their work Monday, just as two elderly Democrats in its House delegation decided to call it quits. Rep. Alan Lowenthal and Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, both of whom turned 80 this year, announced their retirements as it was clear that the map would consolidate parts of their Long Beach and eastern Los Angeles districts. (As we wrote last week, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, a former Republican who's become an ally of the Biden administration, jumped into the race for the new seat and began piling up endorsements.)
The state's next map, like its old one, has just a handful of strongly Republican districts, dozens of safe Democratic seats, and more swing seats than Georgia, North Carolina and Texas put together. (Republicans drew the new maps in those states.) As David Wasserman noted when the ink was dry, no seat currently held by a Democrat became more winnable for Republicans, while five Republican-held seats got bluer. Two Republicans who narrowly won races last year, Rep. Mike Garcia in Los Angeles County and Rep. Michelle Steel in Orange County, would have lost narrowly under the new lines.
But what does it mean for 2022? The last two presidential elections in California saw far stronger results for Democrats, especially in Latino and Asian precincts, than the last midterm election or even the 2021 gubernatorial recall. In the new map, for example, Rep. Katie Porter (D) represents an electorate that gave Biden 56 percent of the vote — after giving Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) 52 percent of the vote in 2018.
Since our last newsletter, two more House Democrats have announced they wouldn't run in 2022: New Jersey Rep. Albio Sires and Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy, the leader of the moderate Blue Dog Coalition. Redistricting isn't finished in either state, with Democrats in control of the former and Republicans of the latter.
Sires's district, which covers Latino-majority cities and precincts near New York City, is expected to stay blue in any map, and Bob Menendez Jr., the son of Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) who's in his sixth month as board member for the New York and New Jersey Port Authority, is already lining up support. It's unclear what will happen to Murphy's 7th Congressional District, a part of the greater Orlando area that became much more Democratic after 2012; it remained competitive in a map from state Senate Republicans, but was carved up in a proposal from the state House GOP.
In the states
Pennsylvania. Why would a campaign release a poll that shows its candidate in second place? That's what Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta did on Monday, publishing the results of a GQR survey he's paid for, which found Lt. Gov. John Fetterman at 41 percent and Kenyatta at 17 percent in next year's Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. When voters were read negative messaging about every candidate, the legislator fought his way to a tie — proof, per his campaign, that the Black gay Democrat could “rebuild the diverse Biden coalition that won the state in 2020,” and his rivals could not.
The poll was conducted just days after a poll for Fetterman's campaign, separately obtained by The Trailer, found the Western Pennsylvania Democrat with a nearly identical lead. It's the latest of a few attempts to portray Fetterman as less electable than his rivals by focusing on a 2013 incident, during his years as mayor of Braddock, that the poll describes like this: He “chased an unarmed Black jogger in his pickup truck and held him with an illegally loaded shotgun pointed at his chest until the police arrived because he mistook the sounds of fireworks for gunfire.”
The Fetterman campaign declined to respond, pointing to a Medium post published by the lieutenant governor on Feb. 11, when he was entering the Senate race. Two months later, the Collective, which backs Kenyatta, began running ads to inform voters of the jogger incident. Fetterman's strength in both polls suggests the attack didn't sink in, and while Democrat Val Arkoosh trailed in each poll, Rep. Conor Lamb (D) showed the most damage from negative messaging, if focused on votes where he's broken with Democratic leaders.
West Virginia. Sen. Joe Manchin III (D) isn't on the ballot until 2024, but his decision to reject the latest text of the Build Back Better legislation has prompted more liberal spending in his state — see “ad watch” above — and given other Democrats a rallying cry.
“Look, I'm not afraid to stand up to my own party and tell them ‘no’ when I have to,” Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) wrote in an email to donors. “I’m pissed off that Senator Joe Manchin is refusing to help us get this bill across the finish line.” In a tweet, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D) scoffed at a description of Manchin and the president as “friends,” quoting the hip-hop group Whodini: “Friends is a word we use everyday/most the time we use it in the wrong way.”
