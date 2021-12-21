Campaign of the Year (State): In one year as a candidate — he had never run for office before — Glenn Youngkin snapped his party's nine-year losing streak, put Republicans in control of a Virginia that had been trending Democratic and wrote a script for every conservative challenger next year. He flummoxed Republican primary opponents by running on “election integrity,” attracting primary voters who believed the 2020 race was stolen while saying to reporters that it wasn't. He set up a fund to help down-ballot candidates early in the race, which won primary votes and helped in the stretch against Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe. Caught on camera, twice, explaining his plans to avoid talking about abortion and to appeal to independent voters in the summer, he simply executed those plans anyway and held on to dedicated Republican voters.