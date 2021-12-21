A bit before 10 p.m., I received an email from Save America PAC, a Trump fundraising committee that has been raking in cash since he lost the 2020 presidential election. As always, it was a prompt for me to give money, and in doing so, the author (purportedly Trump himself) claimed that “the media and their Democrat partners spent YEARS lying about me to the American People and it turns out I was RIGHT all along.”
As evidence of this bold claim, the email offered a litany of items about which “the Radical Left” now admitted Trump was right. Such as that “hydroxychloroquine works” or that the coronavirus “came from a Chinese lab” or that “Lafayette Square was not cleared for a photo op.”
You should notice two things about these assertions. The first is that they’re entirely stale, dating to June, when conservative media seized upon a report about hydroxychloroquine as evidence that Trump had been right about the drug all along. He wasn’t, of course, which is why those who contract covid-19 — as Trump did — don’t actually see it administered. But his team whipped up this list of “things Trump was proven right about.”
That leads to the second observation you probably made: These are not issues on which he was vindicated. There is no proof of the point of origin of the novel coronavirus. His claim about Lafayette Square is predicated on an incomplete report assessing the timing of that infamous moment in June 2020. It’s just stuff he wants to say he was right about that he’s glomming together to create a trend. And then this list just gets worked into the rotation of efforts to distance his supporters from their money.
I start with this email because it establishes the pattern. Trump builds up a narrative that he bolsters with shoddy evidence and then just repeats it, ignoring the constraints of demonstrated reality that more-scrupulous actors might apply. And so, hours after throwing this lazy bit of rhetoric at me in hopes that I will would him money, we get Trump’s formal “statement” about his plans for Jan. 6, 2021.
It is a presidential statement in a very Trumpian form, about 400 words in a half-dozen sentences riddled with commas and pejoratives. The essence of the message is that Trump will mark the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol by talking to the news media about “the CAUSE of the January 6th protest, which was the rigged Presidential Election of 2020.” It ends with another hoary/fraught line from his cabinet: “the insurrection took place on November 3rd, it was the completely unarmed protest of the rigged election that took place on January 6th.
There’s not much to say about his claims of a rigged election that hasn’t been said before. It’s complete nonsense, unfounded in any way, as repeated investigations have made clear. If at this point you still think there was any significant fraud in the 2020 election, there’s nothing I can present to you that will change your mind. You’ve willfully decided to ignore all available evidence in service of your belief, and trying to change your mind by presenting more evidence would be like trying to get to the moon by doubling your output of wishes.
What’s important here, of course, is that Trump is using the anniversary of the violence to restart the cycle — violence that he fostered (by repeatedly making false claims about the election in the months after he lost), that he made possible (by actively encouraging people to come to D.C. on that day) and that he declined to try to curtail (by not making any significant statement of opposition as the Capitol was overrun). It’s like the drunk driver who drove into your living room then holding a news conference to promote his new vodka line.
Except it’s far worse than that. It’s an effort to rationalize what occurred at the Capitol. There’s always a reason for Trump to raise his false claims — fundraising in the case of his “I was right all along” email or self-soothing in his assertions about the election — but the elevation of them does ancillary damage. Again, the Capitol was overrun specifically because of the claims that Trump now says he will again make at his news conference. There was never much question about whether Trump supported what occurred at the Capitol, but here he is, once again, downplaying the violence and asserting that it was justified.
Two things came together to make the riot on Jan. 6 possible: motivation and opportunity. Trump has never pulled his foot off the gas on the motivation aspect: those claims about fraud. But, happily, another moment has not arisen when those inclined to believe his false assertions are all gathered in one place and whipped into a frenzy — although it’s a bit like keeping an empty frying pan over high heat on your stove. It just takes a little splash of oil to create a disaster.
Trump is not an honest person. Again, if you demand evidence to bolster that point, no evidence will convince you, so I’m not going to belabor it. His claims about how he was right all along are not honest, and his claims about the 2020 election are obviously false. In each case, he wants you to believe those things because he wants something from you: respectively, cash and anger. That he followed up an email riddled with dishonest assertions with a dishonest presentation of the worst attack on the Capitol in 200 years is telling.
As I was writing this, another email arrived asking for money. “You need to see what President Trump said,” it declared, then showed a statement from Dec. 4 about how anyone who doesn’t think there was fraud in the 2020 election is either “very stupid, or very corrupt!”
“Don’t you agree?” it continued. Then: “The truth is, we desperately need at least $45 from EACH Patriot reading this email if we are going to have the necessary resources to solve the election fraud of 2020.”
Cash and anger, consequences be damned.