All of this piggybacked on his existing appeal to his base. When he ran in 2015, it was as an outsider to the system, the swamp, someone who would tell the truth about things — “truths” that were essentially just rebranded rhetoric from conservative media and often detached from reality. Trump recognized and elevated a deep skepticism about experts and systems to end-run the Republican Party and win the presidency. He then used that same energy last year as he tried to get America to shrug at the coronavirus. This was always the heart of Trumpism, and it worked to keep his base enthusiastic and loyal.