Frank has other components to his hustle, too. At the top of The Post’s story dealing with him is a slide from a slide show he presented at a rally in Ohio. You can view a similar version online, if you want. It doesn’t prove any actual fraud, just makes claims such as there were more people registered to vote in some states than were eligible to vote in those states. This is because Frank doesn’t understand how census data works or that estimates of population do not actually precisely measure the number of people in a state. There’s never actual evidence of fraud or illegal registrations, just purported evidence of evidence of shenanigans.