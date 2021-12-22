This animation is part of a lengthy video created in 2016 by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) that has a very simple desired outcome: recommend to people that they not aim bottle rockets at the faces of others and that they not put their faces in the paths of bottle rockets. The demonstration above was one of the more benign demonstrations in that video; one involved a mannequin placing its head over the opening to a professional-grade firework until the moment at which the mannequin’s head ceased to exist as a single unified object. But again, the same point: in the battle between explosives and human bodies, explosives are essentially undefeated.
I was reminded of the fireworks demonstration this week when I came across a tweet from the CPSC. In it, a pleasantly appointed living room is shown bedecked in holiday finery … until it quickly turns into a massive inferno.
(Please note: While the comparison drawn above is to a newspaper, one should consider newspapers not only safe but an essential component of any modern American household.)
Again, the point isn’t subtle: water your tree a lot or you will die. Or you may die. There are no sure things in this world, except that if you see a video produced by the CPSC, something is going to go very haywire very quickly.
I’d been curious for a while about the process behind these videos, so I reached out to the commission. Patty Davis, the acting director of communications, was happy to answer my questions — and very insistent that the point about personal safety not be lost.
Davis has been at the CPSC for 17 years and is in charge of the demonstrations that, in pre-pandemic times, were conducted annually for members of the media. If you’re curious: yes, the CPSC has been doing this since Davis started at the organization. Before, in fact. Here is the 1996 iteration of our ill-fated mannequin boy being doused by a staffer in that year’s video.
You’ll notice that the fireworks demonstrations are conducted outside. Specifically, they are hosted on the National Mall, which must be quite baffling for nearby tourists. (And birds; in one section of the 2016 video, a sparrow narrowly misses becoming part of the demonstration.) It wasn’t until 2011, Davis said, that the commission got a lab at its facility in Rockville, Md., where it could do indoors safety demonstrations like the tree conflagration.
This is how it worked in 2018. You can see the reporters peeking in the windows at right.
“Our technical staff at our lab actually builds those sets, buys the drywall, creates the room, paints it, puts up the smoke alarms, finds the wall decorations,” Davis explained. “We want it to look like a consumer’s typical home.”
To some extent! The CPSC is not above being a bit tongue-in-cheek about all of this, as when in 2019 it walked through the elements of the tree-fire demonstration in the manner of a contestant on “House Hunters.”
Once the room is ready and appointed, a spark is triggered in the tree itself, meant to replicate a worn string of Christmas lights (check each strand every year! Davis warns) or a too-close candle. And then, in seconds, Hell erupts.
If you’re feeling smugly confident because your particular faith doesn’t involve wrapping flammable wood with live electrical wire, bad news. The CPSC is multi-denominational.
Not Jewish, either? Well, do you eat turkey?
If you’re curious, there are professional firefighters in the room when the conflagration begins, prepared with oxygen tanks and suppressants. By extension, if you lack an alert firefighter in your living room, water your tree.
I think Davis would agree that the crown jewel of these demonstrations is the fireworks demonstration about which I had a lot of questions.
Where did they get the mannequins? They order them through the mail, as you do. They try to reuse them but sometimes the mannequins end the day in small pieces embedded in the grass by the Washington Monument.
Where do they get the clothes? They just buy regular clothes at big box stores with the intent of “dressing them as a normal child or an adult would dress.” This, then, is apparently how normal adult women dressed in 1996.
(I would guess this mannequin was not reused.)
Where do they get the fireworks? They make them. The CPSC has fireworks explosives experts who spend most of the year evaluating the safety of publicly available fireworks. But then, for a brief period, they get to use their skills for entertainment/educational purposes.
“Many of them are illegal fireworks and or professional fireworks,” Davis said of the fireworks used in the demonstration. “We’re building them and blowing them up at our press conference so that consumers can see what the power of an M-1000 is, or the power of a firecracker in your hand going off. To see what that can do to your body.”
What that can do to your body is disintegrate it. What a poorly watered Christmas tree can do to your house is incinerate it. And if you don’t believe me, the Consumer Product Safety Commission would be very glad to prove the point.