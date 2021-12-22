This animation is part of a lengthy video created in 2016 by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) that has a very simple desired outcome: Recommend to people that they not aim bottle rockets at the faces of others and that they not put their faces in the paths of bottle rockets. The demonstration above was one of the more benign demonstrations in that video; one involved a mannequin placing its head over the opening to a professional-grade firework until the moment at which the mannequin’s head ceased to exist as a single unified object. But again, the same point: In the battle between explosives and human bodies, explosives are essentially undefeated.