“She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant-at-Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety,” Lauren Cox, the spokeswoman, said in a statement.
Philadelphia police told 6ABC, a local news station, that the carjacking occurred after a tour that included members of Congress. Two armed men approached Scanlon as she walked to her blue 2017 Acura MDX and demanded the keys to the car. They then drove off with the vehicle, according to the station. The vehicle contained Scanlon’s personal and work phones, as well as her identification.
In a statement, Kenney said he was “appalled” to learn of the carjacking.
“Everyone deserves to feel safe in our city, and sadly, as we know, that hasn’t always been the case this year. It’s disheartening, and quite frankly infuriating, that criminals feel emboldened to commit such a reckless crime in the middle of the day in what should be a place of tranquility and peace — one of Philadelphia’s beautiful parks,” Kenney said. “I’m thankful that she was not physically harmed during this incident, and my thoughts are with her during what I’m sure is a traumatic time.”
Kenney said Philadelphia police are actively investigating the incident.
Kenney, a two-term mayor, recently has been vocal about his frustration with crime in the city. So far this year, the Philadelphia Police Department has recorded 540 homicides, making it one of the city’s deadliest years, according to CBS Local.
Kenney and other city leaders blamed state lawmakers for the levels of violence and demanded that the legislature allow the Philadelphia City Hall to manage its own gun control.
“There are people making money selling these guns, making these guns, and the legislature, not the people behind me, don’t care,” Kenney said in November, according to CBS Local. “They don’t care how many people get killed.”
Earlier this month, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner walked back comments he made about the city’s crime rate — he argued that the city didn’t have a crime problem — after noting a jump in robberies and the increase in homicides.
Scanlon’s 5th Congressional District encompasses Delaware County, the Main Line suburbs of Philadelphia and South Philadelphia.