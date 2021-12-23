He praised the Justice Department’s ban on police use of chokeholds, restrictions on no-knock warrants and body cam requirements for federal officers, while pushing for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act on police abuse and accountability that remains stalled in the Senate. Biden reminded the audience that the department is ending the use of private prisons, no longer makes federal prosecutors seek the harshest penalties and has opened police misconduct investigations in four cities. Even critics impatient with administration actions celebrate Biden’s judicial confirmations, which include many women, African Americans and other people of color, as well as lawyers with civil rights and public defender experience.