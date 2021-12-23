And legislative action also helped shift the terms of the domestic debate about U.S. support for the Saudi-led coalition. In past years, few members of Congress were willing to question the foundations of the U.S.-Saudi security partnership. While the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018 brought more of the public and members of Congress on board, the terms of the debate had begun to shift even before then. A joint resolution to block an arms sale gained only 27 Senate votes in its favor in September 2016, for example, but a similar vote held less than a year later, in June 2017 (before the Khashoggi murder), won 47 votes.