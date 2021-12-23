The reaction was quick and positive. Even President Biden acknowledged Trump’s comments, prompting Trump to comment that it had suddenly become more difficult for him to bash his successor. When right-wing commentator Candace Owens interviewed Trump this week, he rejected her attempt to suggest that vaccination didn’t work, given the number of covid-19 deaths this year.
“The vaccine worked, but some people aren’t taking it,” Trump said. “The ones that get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine.”
This is true. Trump continued to say that vaccination should be a choice, the go-to rationale for those seeking to rationalize not getting vaccinated and those who hope to earn that group’s vote. But, still: get vaccinated, don’t die. A useful message.
We’ve known for months that it is White Republicans who are least likely to get a dose of a coronavirus vaccine. By now, the divide on party is much wider than the divides on race or class in predicting who has received at least one dose of a vaccine. As months have passed and more people have gotten shots, the proportion of the unvaccinated that is made up of White Republicans has steadily grown according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation provided to The Washington Post.
(There’s a large segment here which falls into the “unknown” category. The graphs below exclude that group though it is included in the underlying calculations.)
In January, the unvaccinated were about evenly distributed between White Democrats, White Republicans and White independents. Now, almost no White Democrats aren’t unvaccinated and so White Republicans make up far more of the unvaccinated population.
If we compare that to the number of unvaccinated Americans over that period (using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), we see declines in each race/party group — but more modest ones among Republicans. (The figures below are based on the CDC’s estimates of the number of people who haven’t gotten even one dose of a vaccine.)
This is a rough estimate, applying polling data to the CDC’s data for the middle of each month, but it is still revealing. Since January, the number of unvaccinated White Republicans has dropped by 50 percent, while the number among White Democrats has fallen by an estimated 98 percent. Among non-White Republicans, the drop was around 30 percent; for non-White Democrats, about 80 percent.
The effort for more than a year now has been to get each of those arrows down to the bottom. For nearly every expert involved in that push, including those who, like Biden, are otherwise deeply critical of Trump, the former president’s advocacy in getting more people to get shots is a welcome addition to the conversation.
Whatever the impetus.