We’ve known for months that it is White Republicans who are least likely to get a dose of a coronavirus vaccine. By now, the divide on party is much wider than the divides on race or class in predicting who has received at least one dose of a vaccine. As months have passed and more people have gotten shots, the proportion of the unvaccinated that is made up of White Republicans has steadily grown, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation provided to The Washington Post.