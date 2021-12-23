If women’s advocates in other states wish to replicate the Nevada majority, they may wish to consider several steps. First, political parties, national women’s organizations or female legislators can encourage women to run for open seats. Women are more willing to run if they wait out an incumbent and pursue an open seat than if they have to challenge that incumbent. In the 2020 Nevada election, female candidates won 11 of the 14 open seats. Out of the three men who won the other open seats, two ran against other men and only one defeated a female candidate. This example reinforces the idea that when women run, they win.