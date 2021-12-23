It was very Ted Cruz, though. His political career has often involved too-clever efforts to game the rules to his advantage and related stunts. Even then, Cruz’s path to the nomination involved not winning more delegates but keeping Trump from getting enough to clinch at the convention. Cruz stayed in the fight to win not on votes but on process (a preview of his pre-Jan. 6 efforts, it turns out).
But Cruz excels at making lemon-related beverages out of lemons. So, in an interview with a 15-year-old conservative media personality, Cruz cited his not-quite-enough performance in 2016 as a mark that he could be 2024′s front-runner.
“I ran in 2016. It was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life,” Cruz said. “We had a very crowded field with 17 candidates in the race, very strong field. And I ended up placing second. And you know, there’s a reason historically that the runner-up is almost always the next nominee.”
That’s true. There were reasons historically that Republicans who fared well in prior nominating contests continued on to later win the nomination. For one, they had experience building infrastructure and raising the money needed for an extended national campaign. For another, they built relationships with members of the establishment that helped them more quickly solidify support.
But that system was essentially shattered in the very campaign in which Cruz came in second.
Trump’s candidacy succeeded explicitly because he wasn’t operating in that system. He didn’t need to raise as much money, given his high profile and ability to attract media attention (to frame it generously on the media’s end). He built a ferociously loyal following that allowed him to outlast a crowded field and let him essentially forgo competition in 2020.
Even before that, the system didn’t always work the way Cruz suggests. The 2000 nominee was George W. Bush, not 1996 runner-up Pat Buchanan. In 2012, it was now-Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), not 2008 runner-up Mike Huckabee. According to Cruz’s theory, 2016 should have been the year of former senator Rick Santorum (R-Pa.) — but he barely made a splash. Santorum’s success in 2012 was, to some extent, a marker of the anti-establishment path the Republican Party was headed down. In 2016, it got there.
The 2024 Republican nomination is very unlikely to be settled using the well-worn desired paths that guided the process before Trump’s ascendance. Trump himself might run, which would certainly upend the ambitions of most other candidates. Even if he doesn’t, the most vocal and energized part of the Republican base, the voters any candidate will need to secure, is the part of the base that seems likely to be responsive to Trump-style campaigning.
Cruz has worked hard to try to secure the support of Trump’s base, including with his pre-Jan. 6 footsie. But he has also had stumbles, including the infamous trip to Cancún during Texas’s power outage last year. That’s another of the lessons of Trump’s ascent: The longer your record in Republican politics, the more opportunities your opponents will have to cast you as a member of the establishment or out of touch with where the party is now.
I’ll hedge my bets here: Cruz is well known and has done a good job staying close to the Republican right. He does know how to run a national campaign and can raise money. Early polling is notoriously iffy, but he’s in the mix among the top candidates — once Trump is excluded. It’s not impossible that things could fall into place and he could be the nominee.
But as was the case in 2016, the nomination will not really be determined by historical nominating patterns. It will probably be determined by what Trump decides to do.