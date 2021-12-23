Perhaps you’d forgotten this little incident. It was late April 2016, and it was already nearly certain that Trump would be the Republican Party’s nominee. Cruz (R-Tex.), eager to shock his campaign back into viability, took the unusual step of announcing that, if he won, he’d run with Fiorina at his side. Fiorina had been a candidate, too, so Cruz’s announcement seemed to be an effort to scoop up whatever loyal supporters she had — and, of course, to appeal to Republican women. It didn’t work.