Harris, who is fully vaccinated and “tested on a regular basis,” received negative results Wednesday from antigen and PCR tests, said Symone Sanders, the vice president’s chief spokesperson.
“She will be tested again on Friday then again on Monday per CDC guidance,” Sanders said in a statement.
The unnamed staff member — who Sanders said is fully vaccinated and had a booster shot — received a positive coronavirus test result Wednesday morning after working with Harris throughout Tuesday. They had previously tested negative and did not experience symptoms.
The omicron variant’s high transmissibility has led to cases spiking across the country and other parts of the world. But data from South Africa — the first nation to detect the variant — suggests that infections may subside as quickly as they grew. Early evidence from the United Kingdom suggests that omicron causes less severe disease when compared with other variants.
Politicians on both sides of the aisle have been caught in the wave of coronavirus cases sweeping through the United States. The growing list of lawmakers and governors who have announced they tested positive in the past few days includes House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R).
“America is in a new phase of this pandemic,” Clyburn tweeted Wednesday as he urged others to get vaccinated and boosted. “No one is immune.”
Harris was set to depart Wednesday evening for Los Angeles, where she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will stay through New Year’s Day, Sanders said. According to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fully immunized people who do not show symptoms don’t need to quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Meena Harris, the vice president’s niece, announced on Tuesday that she had contracted the virus.
“I have COVID,” she posted on Twitter. “Based on what I know, after testing negative several times last week, either I infected my friend or she infected me. So far her symptoms are 10x worse than mine. I’m boosted. She’s not. Get the booster, people.”