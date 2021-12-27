Tutu was a leader, both inside the church and outside it. He served as chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), which was tasked with writing a report detailing the effects of apartheid. In this role, he is credited with coining the moniker “rainbow nation” to describe South Africa, both because of its unifying symbolism and because of its resonance within the Christian religion. Tutu stood at the heart of what I argue is the contradiction of the South African transition from apartheid to multiracial democracy: Was the moment a break from the past, or a reckoning with it? In championing both the rainbow symbolism as a new covenant after disaster and the TRC’s historical recording of the violence of both apartheid and the struggle against it, he took seriously the idea that both could be true in a way that few other leaders of any political faction did.