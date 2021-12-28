The district attorney’s statement described the allegations of the two women, which had been outlined in an earlier report by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D).
One woman, identified as Trooper 1, recounted that while on duty at Cuomo’s home in Mount Kisco, she asked the then-governor whether he needed anything, and he responded by asking her if he could kiss her.
She replied, “Sure,” because she was concerned about the ramifications of denying the governor’s request, she said. Cuomo then kissed her on the cheek and, according to the attorney general’s report, “said something to the effect of, ‘Oh, I’m not supposed to do that,’ or ‘unless that’s against the rules.’ ”
Another woman alleged that Cuomo grabbed her arm and pulled her toward him before kissing her on the cheek, without her permission, at an event at White Plains High School.
Rocah praised the women and the witnesses who cooperated with law enforcement but suggested that it would be difficult to obtain a conviction.
“My office has determined that, although the allegations and witnesses were credible, and the conduct concerning, we cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York,” Rocah said.