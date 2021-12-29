He was a private lawyer in Nevada arguing the case of “Barbara,” a young Las Vegas prostitute who had fallen behind on her rent after losing her partner in a tragic car accident. After being evicted by an angry landlord, Barbara hauled all of her possessions off to a warehouse while trying to rebuild her life. When she went to retrieve them, most of her things were wet, broken or gone. Among the items lost: pictures of her dead lover. She reached out to Reid, who took on her case despite his colleagues questioning his decision to help “a woman with loose morals.” He won.