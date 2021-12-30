While that debate hasn’t fully formed — and there is evidence that the GOP won’t gain as many seats because some commission-drawn maps like California’s might turn out quite favorably for Democrats — the backdrop is an increasing recognition in the Democratic Party that the GOP is much better at exploiting the rules of politics. Democrats can complain about that or “fight fire with fire.” And as with things like filibuster reform, there’s plenty of evidence they might opt for less of a good-government approach — because it hasn’t been good for their ability to govern.