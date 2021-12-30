Perhaps the epitome of these efforts has been the stripping of power from secretaries of state who stood up to Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election. In Arizona, GOP legislators took away the ability of Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) to defend election lawsuits — but only for her final election in that office, in 2022 — while transferring that power to Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich. In Georgia, the GOP-controlled legislature removed Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) as a voting member from the state elections board (he had been the chairman), giving itself the power to appoint a majority of the board.
Some other examples of how the GOP could make overturning an election easier moving forward:
- A raft of Trump-supported election-deniers — who often went quite a bit further than most other GOP elected officials in alleging voter fraud — are running for secretary of state in key states.
- It has supported bills giving (GOP) legislators more power to overturn a result themselves.
- It has supported bills lowering the threshold for evidence of voter fraud.
- It has added harsher penalties for local officials breaking election rules — including inadvertently — in a way that could be used to call results into question.
- It has moved to unseat and otherwise push out lawmakers and election officials who stood in the way of efforts to question the 2020 election.
With some of these, like in Arizona and Georgia, there is some question as to how much of this is meant to be punitive and how much the intent is to give the party more power to actually overturn results. But the practical effect is very much the latter. We’ve also seen how much of the party can be convinced an election is stolen based upon specious evidence — and how tempting those new levers might be to pull.
2. The decline of legislating
Earlier this month, Rep. Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.) became the third chairman of a House committee to announce he wouldn’t seek reelection. That was followed by the retirement announcement of Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who was in line to become chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee. Meanwhile, other would-be No. 1 leaders of the House and Senate are either heading for the exits or considering it.
The reasons for each of these are complex. But it’s difficult to completely separate them from the decline of legislating in Congress, which proceeded apace in 2021.
To be clear, we’re not just talking about Congress being stuck in gridlock, which has been more or less true for some time. What’s less discussed but also important is how things do pass, which is increasingly with less actual debate and without the traditional committee process.
The Post’s Paul Kane has dug into this, including earlier this month while discussing Democratic efforts to change filibuster rules, which thus far have included no formal debate. And that’s no coincidence: According to C-SPAN data, in 2021, the Senate spent just 12.5 percent of its time in session actually debating things. That’s down from over 50 percent in each Congress between 2013 and 2019.
The story is similar in the House, which spent 18.6 percent of its time on debate after cresting 40 percent in the latter half of last decade.
Another key and related point is the steady, long-standing decline of the committee process. Rather than working their way up through the process, bills are often assembled outside of that process and put straight on the floor for a vote. Kane noted the sharp decline in committee hearings a few years back — from 252 Senate hearings in the 2005-06 Congress to just 69 a decade later. And that has continued, as political scientist Jonathan Lewallen has documented.
Lewallen said the committee process is “where we’re seeing a lot less time, a lot less effort, being spent on legislation today compared to the 1980s. So when committees do hold a hearing, that hearing is much less likely to be legislative. It’s more likely to just kind of focus on an issue generally … ”
3. The rise of alternative medicine on the right
We’ve written for much of the year on Republicans’ stubborn coronavirus vaccine skepticism and opposition. What has gotten less attention is how it’s emblematic of a larger shift in the party.
Not only do most Republicans say the coronavirus vaccine should be optional, but their support for childhood vaccine mandates writ large has also fallen significantly — from two-thirds in 2015 to less than a majority now, according to one pollster. This comes as some GOP-controlled states have at least considered scaling back their approach to promoting and mandating other vaccines. It also comes as GOP leaders’ talking points on coronavirus vaccine mandates often do little to explain why those shouldn’t be mandated when other vaccines are.
Still other polling shows declining GOP faith not just in the likes of Anthony S. Fauci, but also in one’s own doctor.
Many Republicans have latched on to alternative, supposed treatments for the coronavirus. While in 2020 that was unproven hydroxychloroquine, in 2021 it was unproven ivermectin. A poll last month showed 28 percent of Republicans believed the latter is a safe and effective treatment for covid-19, despite the absence of evidence for that claim. Many of these same Republicans doubt not just the safety but also the efficacy of the overwhelmingly proven coronavirus vaccines (which remain overwhelmingly proven even as they don’t prevent infections amid the rise of new variants).
All of this tracks with the GOP’s overall trajectory in the Trump era. While the party has long been skeptical of expertise on issues like climate change, Donald Trump embodied and furthered the quest to disrupt the system and shove aside supposedly political, biased experts.
“The radical left demands absolute conformity from every professor, researcher, reporter,” Trump said in a 2020 campaign speech. “Anyone who dissents from their orthodoxy must be punished, canceled or banished.”
In a late 2020 piece for The Washington Post, James Madison University professor Alan Levinovitz linked the nascent GOP embrace of alternative medicine to the party’s embrace of Trump’s bogus stolen-election claims:
With authorities discredited, Trump and the gurus encourage their followers to feel as if they have figured things out for themselves instead of submitting to the decrees of mainstream experts. This allows them to provide the same existential prescription: empowerment and freedom. Those who take mainstream medicine are “sheeple,” and so are those who believe in mainstream media.
The practical implications of this are unlikely to have been fully realized, and they clearly aren’t limited to coronavirus vaccines. An interesting development to watch moving forward is how much the party embraces the likes of Mehmet Oz — TV’s “Dr. Oz” — who is now running for Senate in Pennsylvania and has promoted plenty of thinly researched medical treatments.
Regardless of his political future, the stereotype of alternative-medicine types being crunchy liberals from the West Coast — however warranted that was — has been flipped on its head.
4. Democrats’ potential buyer’s remorse on redistricting reform
These lists have for years included something on redistricting; such is the import of the issue, which is a very difficult story to tell and comprehend and often isn’t told or comprehended, precisely because of that. And this year is no exception.
The story right now on this front — which coincides with Republicans again gleaning a major advantage in the post-2020 census redistricting process that is underway — is whether efforts to reform the process might be falling by the wayside.
Over the past decade-plus, left-leaning groups have pushed things like commissions to replace legislators’ roles in redrawing the lines. The problem for Democrats is that this has been more successful in blue states, but less so elsewhere, where Republicans continue to wield the power to redraw their lines. Practically speaking, some on the left view this as unilateral disarmament — i.e. actually hurting efforts to make the process less political by ceding power to those who have no desire to reform it.
The Atlantic’s Russell Berman described this a couple months ago as “The Decision That Could Doom Democrats for a Decade.” Nicholas Riccardi of the Associated Press wrote this month that Democrats were “about to feel the consequences of their focus on fairness.” Redistricting analyst David Wasserman has estimated that maps drawn to be more or less neutral in blue states could cost Democrats as many as 10 to 15 seats — which matters greatly in a House in which Democrats’ majority is currently eight seats.
The Fix’s Amber Phillips has written about the growing debate within the Democratic Party about whether to, as Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) put it, “fight fire with fire.”
“We have not only a political right, but I would argue an ethical duty, to do whatever we can to fight fire with fire, and try to defend democratic values and democratic process in America,” Raskin said, while criticizing his fellow Maryland Democrats’ decision not to draw a map that would favor Democrats in all eight of the state’s congressional districts.
While that debate hasn’t fully formed — and there is evidence that the GOP won’t gain as many seats because some commission-drawn maps like California’s might turn out quite favorably for Democrats — the backdrop is an increasing recognition in the Democratic Party that the GOP is much better at exploiting the rules of politics. Democrats can complain about that or “fight fire with fire.” And as with things like filibuster reform, there’s plenty of evidence they might opt for less of a good-government approach — because it hasn’t been good for their ability to govern.