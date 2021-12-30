Christina Pushaw, a spokeswoman for DeSantis, told The Washington Post on Thursday that the omicron variant is responsible for most of the new cases in Florida, adding that many of the new infections appear to be “asymptomatic or mild.” She noted how states such as California and New York are also breaking records for new infections, saying it is “evident that the vaccine passports, mask mandates and other heavy-handed government interventions did not achieve their stated goals.”