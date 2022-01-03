It's unclear how much Biden and his legislative emissaries have been in touch with Manchin since their unusually sharp pre-Christmas war of words. Biden and Manchin did speak and pledge to continue negotiating after Manchin's bombshell announcement. Manchin's concerns are rooted in his opposition to an extension of the beefed-up child tax credit — which expired on New Year's Day since Congress did not act — included in the House version of the bill, as well as some climate provisions.