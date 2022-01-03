

New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner in 2007. (Jim Cole/AP)

New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner, who has served in that office since 1976, announced Monday that he will not seek reelection to a 24th term and will retire, ending his streak as the longest-serving secretary of state in the country.

“In the coming days I will be stepping down as secretary of state,” Gardner, 73, said Monday from the New Hampshire State House in Concord, where scores of presidential hopefuls have filed their candidacy papers with his office over the decades.

Gardner added that he would leave only after arrangements had been made for David Scanlan, New Hampshire’s deputy secretary of state, to take the oath of office in his place.

“I can never give back the so many extraordinary experiences that New Hampshire voters and elected officials have given me over the years,” Gardner said.

Gardner’s retirement comes as Democrats debate which states should be the first to vote in future presidential nominating contests, with Iowa currently holding its caucuses first, followed by the New Hampshire primary. Gardner had been a fierce defender of New Hampshire’s “first in the nation” status, which is dictated by a state law that requires the state’s presidential primary date, set by the secretary of state, to be at least seven days before similar elections in other states.

“Granite Staters owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to Secretary of State Bill Gardner,” New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) said in a statement. “For decades, Bill Gardner has fiercely protected New Hampshire’s First in the Nation presidential primary and overseen our elections that are truly a point of pride for our state — always open, fair, accessible, and accurate. We will miss Bill and his vast institutional knowledge of New Hampshire people, politics, and government.”

Gardner, a conservative Democrat, faced criticism for participating in President Donald Trump’s controversial voter-fraud panel. Throughout the decades, however, Gardner had stayed in his job no matter which party has won control of the legislature in Concord.

In 2018, after Democrats wound up with narrow majorities in both houses, former gubernatorial nominee Colin Van Ostern (D) challenged Gardner, urging legislators to replace an old hand with a young reformer — not even born when Gardner first took office — who would not have supported new voting restrictions or joined the Trump commission.

Gardner prevailed by just four votes, with just enough Democrats voting with Republicans to keep him in the job.

In 2020, Gardner ran unopposed and won reelection to his 23rd term.

David Weigel contributed to this report.