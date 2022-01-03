Over and over. There was that months-long, highly scrutinized audit in one county in Arizona, the one that failed to re-tally the votes cast so they would land in Trump’s favor but instead cobbled together a new set of “questions” (most of which had already been answered). There was the review of Michigan’s votes conducted by a Republican-led committee — which failed to find any evidence of significant fraud in the state’s vote tally. A similar review conducted by a conservative group in Wisconsin came to the same conclusion about that state’s vote. There have been repeated reviews in Georgia, the target of a coordinated effort to overturn the results, as documented by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. But the only reasonable conclusion from the effort is that nothing questionable actually happened there.