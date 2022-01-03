Over the weekend, The Washington Post released new polling data, conducted in partnership with the University of Maryland, that looks at how Americans view the violence that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 of last year. What we found was a deep partisan split on the causes of the riot, on culpability and on fraud, the justification used by many of the rioters. But we also asked respondents where they got their news, allowing us to see how Republicans — generally receptive to Trump’s false framing of the 2020 election results — might differ in both news sourcing and in beliefs.