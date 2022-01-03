We can summarize the pandemic by thinking of it in terms of two overlapping patterns. We’ve seen five surges in new cases, including the current, largest one, spurred by three different versions of the virus: the original strain, the delta variant that arrived last summer and the omicron variant that emerged last month.
Over that same period, there have been a number of changes in how infectious-disease experts have recommended dealing with the virus, usually a function of changes in our understanding about how the virus works. An initial statement that people didn’t need to wear face coverings (offered in part to avoid straining availability for medical professionals) became a recommendation that people wear masks in public — and, then, that they wear high-quality face coverings.
The initial response of shutting down businesses and schools — driven in large part by uncertainty about the virus’s spread — was rescinded, with other efforts to limit indoor gatherings replacing them in many places. We learned that transmission of the original virus in the open air was infrequent to the point of almost nonexistent. We learned effective treatment methods and developed drugs to aid in recovery. And then, in December 2020, we got vaccines that very effectively limited the spread of the virus and protected against severe illness.
Month by month, we learned how the virus worked and what worked against it. Experts and close observers tracked the changes obsessively. To many Americans — ones not paying close attention — this seemed scattershot, like the “so-called" experts were simply making up new rules on a whim. Some ascribed this belief to nefarious intent, that government scientists were helping to usher in a new autocratic state. It was useful for former president Donald Trump to stoke this skepticism as he pushed for the country to quickly move past efforts to contain the virus in hopes that it would boost his reelection chances.
Trump and his allies for a long time insisted that masks weren’t necessary and didn’t do much. They assured everyone that — hundreds of thousands of deaths notwithstanding — the virus wasn’t much worse than a bad cold. Trump defenders and those seeking to rationalize their own inaction against the virus trotted out figures that they claimed represented the percentage of infected individuals who survived the illness, as though having 98.5 percent of 55 million people survive a largely preventable disease didn’t mean that 825,000 people would die.
All of that was true as of a month ago. Last summer’s surge in cases (surge 4) was disproportionately centered in places where vaccinations were low. Thanks to the skepticism that Trump had fostered and stoked, Republicans were much less likely than Democrats to get a vaccine dose and more-Republican parts of the country were harder hit. The Kaiser Family Foundation estimated that at least 90,000 of the deaths that happened last summer during the surge prompted by the more-virulent delta variant were preventable, had the decedents simply gotten vaccinated.
Now, though, the situation is different. That should be obvious from the graph above: the surge in cases is unlike anything prior. The grim days of the pandemic’s beginning in March 2020 have become the potentially grimmer days of 2022 — despite what we’ve learned and despite our efforts at prevention.
As The Washington Post’s Dan Diamond has reported, this is probably due to the nature of the omicron variant of the virus — not a novel virus itself, but a novel strain, requiring that we once again have to learn how it works and what it does. Initial indicators suggest that it’s far, far more contagious than prior strains, but also potentially less severe. It may more readily infect the fully vaccinated (as anecdotal evidence has suggested), but also lead to less problematic outcomes. States are seeing surges in hospitalizations, but it may be the case that those stays are shorter and the worst-case outcome — death — less frequent.
We’ll have to see. But, as has been noted, this potential introduces a remarkable situation: omicron may have become the form of coronavirus that Trump and his allies insisted the original strain was. It may be highly transmissible, hard to avoid contracting and less dangerous for most people.
There have already been attempts to conflate the now-virus with the then-virus, as in a Twitter thread from right-wing pundit Ben Shapiro. His goal is simple: use the apparent nature of the omicron variant to disparage efforts focused on the pre-omicron virus. It’s immediately transparent, but almost certain to convince some people — particularly those who are inclined to assume that everything was made up and all initial efforts to address the virus some combination of insincere and evil.
A term that could describe this effort is “context collapse.” To understand that omicron is (again, apparently) different is to understand that the response is different and the old recommendations potentially less effective or appropriate. But by simply sweeping it all under the umbrella of “the virus,” you can score political points at will, proving yourself right over and over by ignoring the distinction between what we were fighting then and what we’re fighting now. It’s a bit like waving away someone’s cancer diagnosis by comparing it, a disease, with the disease that is the common cold: They’re just diseases, after all, and as I’ve been saying all along, diseases simply require some tissues and DayQuil. This is not a generous analogy, to be sure, but it’s about what’s deserved.
To be clear: a version of the coronavirus that 1) grants broad immunity to all strains for an extended period, 2) leaves far fewer people at risk of severe illness and 3) offers only brief periods of illness for the infected would be a much better strain to have circulating. But it’s not clear that omicron does all of those things. It’s also the case (as Diamond writes) that the current surge is likely to strain hospitals anyway given the sheer number of people who are getting infected and will be seeking care. While initial research points to reduced effects and illness for the fully vaccinated, it’s not yet clear how much better the protections are for that group — and there remains an outsize risk for those who can’t get vaccinated or are immunocompromised.
All along, the reason for highlighting the political divide in the effects of the virus has been to call attention to the ways in which many Americans are choosing not to protect themselves against illness. Republicans are more likely not to get vaccinated and that has left them at increased risk. Perhaps that increase is smaller than it used to be with omicron, which would be good news.
But we’re still early in this new phase, meaning that guidance and data may change. We can hope that this time, people are paying close enough attention to understand how and why.