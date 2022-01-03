A term that could describe this effort is “context collapse.” To understand that omicron is (again, apparently) different is to understand that the response is different and the old recommendations potentially less effective or appropriate. But by simply sweeping it all under the umbrella of “the virus,” you can score political points at will, proving yourself right over and over by ignoring the distinction between what we were fighting then and what we’re fighting now. It’s a bit like waving away someone’s cancer diagnosis by comparing it, a disease, with the disease that is the common cold: They’re just diseases, after all, and as I’ve been saying all along, diseases simply require some tissues and DayQuil. This is not a generous analogy, to be sure, but it’s about what’s deserved.