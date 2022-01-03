But 2022 may finally be the year that policymakers turn their fiery tech rhetoric into significant regulation of the industry — if they don’t run out of time, first.
In Congress, lawmakers face an increasingly tight window ahead of the 2022 midterms to pass sweeping legislation aimed at curbing alleged antitrust abuses by the tech giants, addressing social media harms and giving federal enforcers more tools to police the sector.
At key agencies, including the Federal Trade Commission, newly appointed Democratic leaders are poised to bring oversight of tech companies to new heights — but their plans could be stymied by delays to crucial nominees and other looming hurdles.
Even in the face of those potential pitfalls, several top advocates who for years have called on Washington to get tougher with Silicon Valley say they expect this year to be a turning point for efforts to rein in the tech industry.
“I don’t think there’s any question that 2022 will be the watershed year when it comes to tech policy and regulation … 2022 is the year that the rubber is going to meet the road,” said Jim Steyer, CEO and founder of Common Sense Media, a group that advocates for greater federal oversight of kids’ online safety and data privacy.
Here are three key battles to watch in 2022 — and how top lawmakers, advocates and industry leaders predict they will shake out:
The sprint to pass new antitrust laws on Capitol Hill
A bipartisan group of lawmakers for months has been trying to build momentum for legislation to crack down on alleged anticompetitive behavior by tech behemoths like Facebook and Apple. Some of their proposals, if passed, would mark the most significant legislative restrictions ever placed on the tech giants at the federal level in the United States.
“I expect our fight to rein in big tech will intensify, and we will start to see results,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who is leading antitrust efforts in the Senate. “There is bipartisan momentum behind promoting competition and establishing digital rules of the road, and I know we can get something done.”
Lawmakers’ efforts could be tabled indefinitely if Democrats don’t retain control of Congress in this year’s midterms due to significant Republican opposition to the bills. Proponents of the push say that makes 2022 crucial for getting the proposals over the finish line.
“The House and Senate digital marketplace reform efforts could produce significant benefits in the coming year, but to do so, those efforts need to begin moving in earnest as it is an election year and the gatekeepers are more than capable of running out the clock,” said Greg Guice, director of government affairs at consumer group Public Knowledge.
Short-term delays, but long-term threats at the FTC
Under the leadership of aggressive new Democratic enforcers, the FTC is set to consider expanding its power to crack down on privacy abuses and algorithmic discrimination by tech companies through an internal process known as rulemaking.
That’s one of several areas in which the agency is poised to take a tougher stance against industry practices under Lina Khan, the new chair. But the efforts are likely to face opposition from industry groups and Republicans, who have voiced concern about the agency expanding its authority without more concrete direction from Congress.
Adam Kovacevich, CEO of left-leaning tech coalition Chamber of Progress, predicted that “common ground could be found on data discrimination issues, but not on efforts to limit online advertising.” His group counts Amazon, Google and other tech companies as financial backers.
The agency’s agenda is also likely to be delayed, at least initially. Democrats failed to secure majorities at either the FTC or the Federal Communications Commission before the new year due to delays in the Senate for key nominees, which could hold up both agencies’ priorities. The agency is also still waiting to see if it will receive a major funding boost for privacy enforcement via President Biden’s social spending bill, which is currently in limbo.
A reinvigorated push to regulate social media
Still fuming over Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s damaging revelations about the platform and its risks, lawmakers are hoping to seize on those bipartisan concerns to pass new laws to better protect kids and teens on social media and the Internet.
“These Wild West style CEOs can expect to see legislation that will force transparency and accountability to their online customers,” said Sen. Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.), the top Republican on the Senate panel investigating Haugen’s disclosures.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who chairs the panel, said Congress faces “a pivotal turning point” in the bid to rein in the tech giants in 2022.
But like with the antitrust efforts, lawmakers will need to contend not only with a shortened legislative window during an election year, but also a crowded agenda on Capitol Hill. That includes ongoing negotiations over President Biden’s massive social spending bill.
Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Jim Steyer is president of Common Sense Media. He is the founder. Ellen Pack is president.
