Russian intelligence has concluded that Klyushin “has access to documents relating to a Russian campaign to hack Democratic Party servers during the 2016 U.S. election,” Bloomberg reports. “His transfer to the U.S. represents a serious intelligence blow to the Kremlin, several of the people said, one that would deepen if Klyushin decides to seek leniency from U.S. prosecutors by providing information about Moscow’s inner workings,” Meyer, Reznik and Miller write.