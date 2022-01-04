Her deep understanding of Japan, with a distinctive take on political economy, put the interests of Japanese businesses, politicians and bureaucrats at the center of analysis. At the time, Rosenbluth’s focus on these groups’ incentives and constraints was highly controversial. But her unique insights into Japanese politics and society led her to conclude that Japan’s bureaucracy was far less independent than others had perceived. When the Japanese economy stalled in the 1990s, it was her work that proved most useful for explaining what had gone wrong.