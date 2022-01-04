Here’s what we know so far about the political ramifications of the Jan. 6 attack, as we approach its first anniversary and a very busy year for the congressional investigation into what happened.
How Republican leaders are talking about that day
Largely by glossing over the attack and its aftermath, or outright lying about what happened.
The status quo talking point is quickly becoming what former president Donald Trump regularly says in statements: That the “real insurrection happened on Nov. 3,” not Jan. 6. Trump will speak on the first anniversary, where he’s expected to say something like that.
Huge media personalities on the right like Tucker Carlson on Fox News have openly been spreading false claims about who participated in it, trying to deny the very images the world saw unfold in real time.
In Congress, rare is the Republican lawmaker who says the committee’s work is valuable. (Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) recently did, raising eyebrows.) Instead, lawmakers downplay the attack and its importance. Former vice president Mike Pence, whose life was specifically threatened that day, said in October it was “just one day in January.”
Corporations that had originally cut off donations to the congressional Republicans who voted to overturn the election results hours after the attack have opened the spigots again, reports CNN. The election rights organization Public Wise told CNN that it has tracked nearly 200 alleged insurrectionists currently holding or seeking public office this year.
In some corners of Republican politics, being a part of or supporter of the attack that day is a point of pride.
As PolitiFact puts it, many of the leaders of the Republican Party during the attack are doing quite well for themselves: “Trump, acquitted in the Senate for a second time, may run again in 2024. [Rep. Kevin] McCarthy [R-Calif.] is angling to take back the speakership. Carlson remains one of the most-watched cable news hosts on TV.”
There are a handful of Republican lawmakers in Washington taking the attack and its fallout seriously, but they’ve been largely shunned from the mainstream of their party for it. The most vocal, Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), got kicked out of Republican leadership for her criticism of Trump and that day. Trump is pushing primary candidates to challenge Cheney and people like Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), who voted to impeach him for his role in the attacks.
How Democrats are talking about this
Well, they definitely aren’t downplaying the severity of what happened. But they are torn about how much to talk about Jan. 6 going into the 2022 midterm elections, where their slim majorities in Congress are threatened.
“Our families, our districts and our country demand that we get as much of the causal effects of what occurred and come up with some recommendations for the House so that it won’t ever happen again,” Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) told The Washington Post. His committee is even open to passing on potential criminal activity by Trump to the Justice Department.
But some Democrats fear that the investigation, especially criminal referrals of the former president, will come across as overreaching by a committee already seen by many Republicans as partisan. The special House committee they set up to investigate Jan. 6 has only two Republicans Cheney, who is the vice chair; and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.).
Democrats also aren’t sure how much of a motivating political issue all this is.
There aren’t signs — at least not yet — that what happened a year ago could motivate the Democratic base, as the white supremacy rally in Charlottesville did before the 2018 midterm elections.
Instead, there seems to be a disconnect between what happened that day and what democracy activists worry could happen to future elections. Activists trying to prevent the erosion of democracy in the United States say the threat to how the country runs its elections hasn’t resonated as a dinner-table conversation, as the economy and the coronavirus do — both of which still poll as Americans’ top issues.
Which means that if Democrats decide they want to campaign on Jan. 6 and the Republican Party’s role in it, they will have to find a way to connect all these dots in a way they haven’t been able to yet.
Americans are divided on what to think about that day — or how much to think about it
Americans are torn along partisan lines about how to remember Jan. 6.
A new Washington Post-University of Maryland poll finds that 26 percent of Republicans think the protesters who entered the Capitol were mostly violent; 72 percent of Republicans say Trump doesn’t really bear responsibility for what happened; a majority of Republicans (58 percent) believe President Biden’s election wasn’t legitimate; and 40 percent of Republicans and independents say violence against the government is sometimes justified.
Democrats view what happened with the opposite lens: blaming Trump, seeing the protesters as largely violent and recognizing the 2020 election as legitimate.
Approximately the same number of Americans believe now that Biden was legitimately elected (69 percent) as right after the attack (62 percent).
A year after the attack, there isn’t much evidence that it has changed people’s minds about which party to support, or even which reality to back. And that could mean a whole lot of politicians talking over and past each other to make this a campaign issue.