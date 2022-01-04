Watters’s most infamous segment involved his heading to New York City’s Chinatown in late 2016, purportedly because China had been the focus of discussion during a presidential debate. This was the result.
“My man-on-the-street interviews are meant to be taken as tongue-in-cheek,” Watters later sort-of-apologized, “and I regret if anyone found offense.” As you might expect, people had taken offense.
But Watters understood what he was at the network to do, and that’s what he did. He was a “political humorist,” he insisted back then. Just making jokes.
Now, his role is different. “Watters’ World” is a weekly show, airing on Saturdays, and Watters is a co-host of Fox News’s daily opinion show “The Five.” The network relies on a distinction between opinion and news programming that it uses to differentiate the programming that viewers are presumably meant to treat as subjective versus objective, but that’s less of a wall than a chain-link fence. It increasingly seems like Fox’s subtle news offerings are meant to serve the way a splash of strawberry extract might benefit some corn-syrup-based concoction you buy at the corner store: contains real juice!
But Watters and his colleagues understand what the network is actually doing, as he made clear during Monday afternoon’s program. Watters was riffing about what “the squad” would want from President Biden, suggesting the group had a misleading litany of demands that he equated to an abusive relationship.
“Do I feel sorry for Joe Biden? No!” Watters then said. “I work at Fox! I want to see disarray on the left! It’s good for America! It’s good for our ratings!”
You are welcome to debate whether disarray on the political left is good for America. But it is clearly the case that such disarray keeps Fox News viewers engaged, helping ratings, and that as a Fox News employee, Watters is aware of and supporting that connection.
The admission reminded me most immediately of an interview the CEO of the further-right network Newsmax gave to the New Yorker shortly after the 2020 election. Chris Ruddy was asked why he allowed misinformation about voter fraud to be broadcast on his network without first vetting it for accuracy.
“Well, I think before we even make the claim, we should say, ‘Hey, look at this anomaly. Why is this the case?’ And we start asking about it,” Ruddy said. “But you know what? At the end of the day, it’s great for news. The news cycle is red-hot, and Newsmax is getting 1 million people per minute, according to Nielsen, tuning into Newsmax TV. I think it’s good.”
He works at Newsmax! He’s happy to air disinformation about the left! It’s good for his ratings!
Again, no one should be under any misconceptions about who Watters is and what he does. He is very much at Fox News to do what he suggests he’s doing, giving primacy to the political right as viewers demand. His co-hosts understood that, laughing along with his assertion or, in the case of co-host Greg Gutfeld, nodding along knowingly. The problem is that the line between subjective and objective that Fox News relies upon so heavily is not itself a distinction that many viewers draw.
Last year, Fox News’s attorneys famously defended opinion host Tucker Carlson by noting that the “tenor” of his show should make clear to viewers that he wasn’t “stating actual facts” but, instead, engaging in “nonliteral commentary.” This is the defense, manifested: This is opinion and viewers should know the difference.
But they don’t. CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan asked a number of Trump supporters how they felt about the attack at the Capitol on Jan. 6 of last year. Several told him that they didn’t think that the violence was a function of supporters of Donald Trump but, instead, of agitation by the left or encouragement by members of the FBI. Where’d that latter claim come from? Almost certainly from Fox, from Carlson, who promoted it loudly and repeatedly to his millions of viewers. They did not understand that Carlson’s direct, unfounded insistences that the FBI had pushed rioters to storm the building was “nonliteral commentary” that had been “exaggerated.”
There is a reason that Republicans who watch Fox News are more likely to believe false things about that riot and the 2020 election. There’s a reason that, even among Republicans, Fox News consumers are 19 points more likely to say that there’s solid evidence of voter fraud (which there isn’t) and 22 points more likely to say that Biden’s election was illegitimate. Either that’s because they choose to consume Fox News because they’re prone to those beliefs or because Fox News has done nothing to dissuade them from believing those things.
It’s important to remember that Fox News has a unique position within the media environment. It sits at a very lucrative nexus: enough of a legacy as a news organization to warrant comparison to CNN and MSNBC combined with a viewership that’s very focused on one side of the political spectrum. As I wrote last month, its ongoing ratings dominance is intertwined with both of those things: that older people, who tend to be more conservative, are more avid cable news watchers; and that, without robust competition from other right-wing networks, Fox News has a near-monopoly within that group.
Fox News does do good work. It does have objective reporters and reporting, and it has a top-tier polling shop. It’s also clear that what Watters articulated is the essence of the network’s success and the core of its strategy: amplify where the left is faltering to give viewers what they tuned in for.
But then there’s the next step that Watters and others on the network regularly take. Disarray, too, can be objective or subjective. And it’s often the case that the network’s hosts amplify situations with the intent of conveying a level of disarray and malfeasance that doesn’t exist — as Watters was in the middle of doing during his riff Monday.
That’s the line between influence and propaganda.