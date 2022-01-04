But they don’t. CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan asked a number of Trump supporters how they felt about the attack at the Capitol on Jan. 6 of last year. Several told him that they didn’t think that the violence was a function of supporters of Donald Trump but, instead, of agitation by the left or encouragement by members of the FBI. Where’d that latter claim come from? Almost certainly from Fox, from Carlson, who promoted it loudly and repeatedly to his millions of viewers. They did not understand that Carlson’s direct, unfounded insistences that the FBI had pushed rioters to storm the building was “nonliteral commentary” that had been “exaggerated.”