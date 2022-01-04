Root: I would say I don’t necessarily see them as positive stories. I just see them as stories. I see solutions journalism generally — but particularly in the climate space — as a new and different way of engaging with what is clearly a massive problem. The idea, at least as I see it, is to teach people through a solution about the problem, as a different way of engaging. Some people might feel more inspired by the doom and gloom, but I think a lot of people like to read about hope. This is in no way meant to ignore or minimize the massive challenge. It’s just another way into it.