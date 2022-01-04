Many aspects of Donald Trump’s coronavirus response were rather inexplicable — but at the same time rather explicable if you viewed them in light of his political goals. Perhaps the chief example was his repeated suggestions that we were testing too much. Trump wanted to reopen society and to have a booming economy ahead of his 2020 reelection bid; proof of lots of people getting sick didn’t help — even as the alternative meant people who could spread the virus (and make the whole situation worse) might not know it.