If the reason for that gamble is that we simply don’t have enough testing and need to focus on people who are sick and want to know why, that makes some sense. And DeSantis has pointed in that direction. But the defenses from his office about the mildness of cases and his surgeon general’s comments, in particular, point to testing more as an impediment to the resumption of our daily lives — even as an unprecedented number of people who do get tested are testing positive and potentially spreading the virus.