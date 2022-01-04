New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) extinguished her highest-polling challenger last year, when Attorney General Letitia James (D) quit the race to seek reelection. Hochul is still facing a left-wing challenge from New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and a “pragmatic progressive” (his words) challenge from Rep. Tom Suozzi (D). The Long Island Democrat’s decision to run opened up his district, and two Republicans are leaving theirs — one, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R), to run for governor — but we don’t know the new district lines just yet. We do know that Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D) is running against another crop of challengers to her left, and while Justice Democrats has endorsed Rana Abdelhamid, it hasn't moved other candidates out of the race. Republicans, who had a great 2021, have their own family feud over the state party's decision to support Zeldin, who faces first-time candidate Andrew Giuliani and failed 2014 nominee Rob Astorino in the primary.