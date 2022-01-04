There are reasons to be quite skeptical about much of what Navarro says — especially while trying to sell his book — and also that the plot came anywhere as close to succeeding as he indicates. (Navarro suggests the plan was basically only thwarted by the Capitol rioters giving GOP leaders an excuse to pull the plug.) As we’ve laid out, it’s unlikely it would have ever gotten to the point where the delegations would vote, and even if they did, it would have required almost every Republican to toe the line on overturning the result.