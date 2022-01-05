So which companies withheld contributions from these 139? What appeared to matter most was the political environment in the state where the company was headquartered. We found that only 16 percent of companies headquartered in California, Massachusetts, Maryland, New York, and Rhode Island — the five bluest states with Fortune 500 companies, as measured by Biden’s vote share in the 2020 election — gave to at least one of the 139. The opposite is true in the five reddest states with Fortune 500 companies, which are Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Idaho, and Arkansas: 40 percent of companies based in these states gave to at least one of the 139. Similarly, Republican members of Congress from redder districts were more likely to vote against confirming Joe Biden’s victory. Apparently, how local residents — meaning legislators’ constituents and companies’ employees and customers — saw the election influenced the behavior of both legislators and corporations.