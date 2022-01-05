Schumer argues that focusing on the Electoral Count Act is no substitute for bigger voting-rights reforms to prevent bad actors from trying to steal an election in states. Republicans in key states have been pushing laws making it harder to vote, and Trump is propping up candidates who say the election was stolen to run future elections. “If you’re going to rig the game and say, ‘Oh, we’ll count the rigged game accurately,’ what good is that?” Schumer said Tuesday, brushing off calls to reform the Electoral Count Act instead of other legislation.