The committee, headed by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), is working overtime ahead of a planned public phase of its investigation. The rough timeline being discussed among senior committee staffers includes public hearings starting this winter and stretching into spring, followed by an interim report released in the summer and a final report ahead of November’s elections. And though we know the committee has collected copious documents and other information through witness interviews and depositions, much of it has yet to be made public.