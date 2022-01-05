Early in his remarks, Garland reinforced the idea that the investigations are far from complete and that these efforts, by necessity, were starting small.
“We resolve more-straightforward cases first because they provide the evidentiary foundation for more-complex cases,” Garland said.
Soon after came the money quote.
“The actions we have taken thus far will not be our last,” he said. “The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6 perpetrators at any level accountable under law, whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy.”
Thus far, almost all of the charges — Garland cited 725 cases in total — have involved those who were “present that day.” But this and the above quote indicate larger, more-complicated cases are indeed in the mix. That doesn’t mean he’s talking about Trump or top allies; it could just as easily be read to refer to people who might have been involved in organizing the events of the day or planned acts of violence. But Garland assured that there would be no favoritism and that there are higher-level people of interest — i.e. “at any level.” Pointing to those who weren’t present that day is a notable comment.
Garland at another point acknowledged frustration among some — particularly on the left, who have criticized him as being too timid in seeking accountability for Jan. 6 — that the investigations haven’t led to more-substantial places.
“I understand that this may not be the answer some are looking for, but we will and we must speak through our work,” Garland said. “Anything else jeopardizes the viability of our investigations and the civil liberties of our citizens.”
Garland seemed to address critics again later.
“Most important, we follow the facts — not an agenda or an assumption,” he said. “The facts tell us where to go next.”
In the very next breath, though, Garland alluded to another major investigation involving a president — Watergate — in a way that he had to know might stand out. And he again cited the idea that the powerful weren’t above the law.
“Over 40 years ago, in the wake of the Watergate scandal, the Justice Department concluded that the best way to … ensure the health of our democracy is to have a set of norms to govern our work,” he said. “The central norm is that in our criminal investigations, there cannot be different rules depending on one’s political party or affiliation, there cannot be different rules for friends and foes, and there cannot be different rules for the powerful and the powerless.”
Those are all rather high-minded and vanilla quotes. None of them suggest this is reaching the highest levels. And even if Garland doesn’t see it leading there, he has an interest in assuring that, if it did, that’s where the Justice Department would go.
The biggest question moving forward is how broadly Garland views, in the money quote, the concept of those who “were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy.”
Does this include conspiracy to disrupt Congress’s counting of electoral votes — say, from far-right groups that weren’t necessarily coordinating with political leaders? Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has suggested that might be the crime to focus on when it comes to Trump. Or does this include inciting Capitol rioters or declining to forcefully call them off even as your own supporters pleaded with you to do so? Or does it include trying to overturn a democratic election based upon false claims?
Garland gave no indication about that Wednesday, except to say that some crimes might have involved conduct well outside the Capitol and outside the context of the rioters themselves.
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) labeled the speech “important and eloquent,” but indicated he was hoping for more specificity on this front.
“What was left unsaid was whether the Justice Department was equally committed to holding accountable those who may have violated our criminal laws by trying to overturn the election in the days leading up to January 6 or thereafter,” Schiff said.
Schiff cited Trump’s pressure on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), in particular, saying it’s “critically important that those acts also be investigated, and if criminal laws were violated, that those individuals also be held responsible.” (Trump’s Raffensperger call has been the subject of an investigation by a local prosecutor.)
I for one remain skeptical that criminal charges will ever get near Trump. That’s for a whole host of reasons, including how difficult incitement and/or conspiracy are to prove and the turmoil it would throw the country into (even as Garland assured that the law alone would dictate decisions).
But we’ve generally had little to work with when it comes to where the criminal portion of these investigations might lead. And Garland at least suggested Wednesday that it might well reach higher.