It’s understandable, given the strains and frustrations we’ve experienced since March 2020, that we would seize upon that possibility with alacrity. But before we do so, two things are worth bearing in mind.
Lower risk of hospitalization plus far more cases equals increased hospitalizations.
In mid-December, with omicron just beginning to spread widely, I proposed remembering one of the early pandemic’s popular phrases: flattening the curve. You’ll recall that this was the recommendation in the spring of 2020, one aimed at reducing the likelihood of infection to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed with patients. My point was not that we must necessarily deploy the same tactics aimed at reducing strain on hospitals; I wasn’t calling for broad lockdowns or robust deployment of Purell. Instead, it was intended as a lens through which to consider rising cases. Specifically, flattening the curve through vaccinations and better masking — both of which have been shown to reduce infection, no matter what some will insist — could ensure that hospitals and health-care staff aren’t overburdened.
In the weeks since, we’ve begun to see strains on the system. In some states, a third of ICU beds are occupied by covid-19 patients. While it’s true that some of the increase in new case figures for the virus stems from people testing positive after arriving at the hospital for other issues, it is also clearly the case that the numbers of people going to the hospital because of covid-19 are increasing.
Here’s where the math comes in. Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 13 percent of those who have tested positive for the virus have ended up in the hospital. (Here we’re comparing new cases with new hospitalizations, using The Washington Post’s aggregated data.) So if there were about 2.5 million new infections in November — about 83,000 a day — we would expect about 325,000 new hospitalizations.
So now let’s assume that the hospitalization rate of omicron (first detected in the United States in early December) is one-third as high. (To be clear, I’m simply making this figure up.) For 2.5 million new infections, that means only 108,000 new hospitalizations.
But, so far this month, the country is averaging 460,000 new cases per day. If that trend holds, even at a hospitalization rate that is only a third of what we have seen before omicron, the number of hospitalizations soars to 620,000, nearly double what would have been seen in November.
That’s the risk. Far more cases means more hospitalizations even at lower hospitalization rates.
We don’t yet see a strong decoupling between cases and hospitalizations.
So far, the data on hospitalization rates aren’t clear. Below, we took the full trend of cases and hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic and overlaid them. The x-axis runs from March 2020 to now; the vertical varies depending on the metric. The point is to compare the patterns, not the values. Because it takes a while for new cases to lead to hospitalizations, we added a slider allowing you to change the offset in days between the curves. (The defaults for each state are set at the gap in days that had the two curves overlapping most closely from March 2020 through May 2021.)
So flip to New York, for example, where omicron has already spread quickly. If you compare the rise in hospitalizations relative to new cases now, it does appear to be slower than during the last surges. But it’s still rising, quickly. It’s hard to tell if the blue/hospitalization lines will end up significantly lower than the orange/case ones.
This doesn’t mean that they won’t. It doesn’t mean that research suggesting omicron is less dangerous is wrong. It just means that caution is probably still warranted.
Again, everyone — everyone — wants this to be over. As we pick our way through this wilderness, every glimmer of light seems like it might be the end of the woods or, at least, a clearing. The question we must answer in the interim is how many Americans might make it to that destination and what ancillary damage might be done as we get there. Perhaps this is the last grim thicket (to extend this metaphor) through which we will have to crash. It seems wise, though, to progress carefully rather than hurriedly either way.