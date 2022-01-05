In mid-December, with omicron just beginning to spread widely, I proposed remembering one of the early pandemic’s popular phrases: flattening the curve. You’ll recall that this was the recommendation in the spring of 2020, one aimed at reducing the likelihood of infection to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed with patients. My point was not that we must necessarily deploy the same tactics aimed at reducing strain on hospitals; I wasn’t calling for broad lockdowns or robust deployment of Purell. Instead, it was intended as a lens through which to consider rising cases. Specifically, flattening the curve through vaccinations and better masking — both of which have been shown to reduce infection, no matter what some will insist — could ensure that hospitals and health-care staff aren’t overburdened.