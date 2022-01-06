Just think about this: The former president and his supporters have never been able to explain how they accept as accurate the other election results that took place on Nov. 3 — the elections for governor, United States Senate, House of Representatives — elections in which they closed the gap in the House. They challenged none of that. … Somehow those results were accurate on the same ballot, but the presidential race was flawed. On the same ballot, the same day, cast the same day by the same voters? The only difference: The former president didn’t lose those races; he just lost the one that was his own.