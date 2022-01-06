“It’s up to all of us, to we the people, to stand for the rule of law, to preserve the flame of democracy, to keep the promise of America alive,” Biden said during his remarks. “The promise is at risk, targeted by the forces that value brute strength over the sanctity of democracy. Fear over hope. Personal gain over public good. Make no mistake about it, we’re living at an inflection point in history, both at home and abroad. We’re engaged anew in the struggle between democracy and autocracy, between the aspirations of the many and the greed of the few. Between the people’s right of self-determination and self-seeking autocrats.”
While Biden didn’t utter the word “Trump,” he left no doubt about who he felt was elevating fear over hope and personal gain over public good. But Biden’s point wasn’t simply that Trump was threatening the stability of American democracy; instead, it was also that Trump was leveraging and bolstering an instability that is threatening liberal democracies across the globe.
Biden has framed the events of Jan. 6 in this way before, as when he credited democracy with having emerged victorious during his inaugural address. This rhetoric and this fight are not simply rehashes of the 2020 presidential election, however. Each of America’s living presidents has issued some statement condemning what occurred a year ago today and/or expressing similar concern about the country’s current path.
With one exception.
Writing for the New York Times, former president Jimmy Carter echoed Biden’s concerns.
“I now fear that what we have fought so hard to achieve globally — the right to free, fair elections, unhindered by strongman politicians who seek nothing more than to grow their own power — has become dangerously fragile at home,” Carter wrote. The nation, he said, “teeters on the brink of a widening abyss. Without immediate action, we are at genuine risk of civil conflict and losing our precious democracy. Americans must set aside differences and work together before it is too late.”
Carter offered remedies: protect access to voting, reduce partisan polarization, uproot any acceptability of political violence. But the tone was neither prescriptive nor optimistic; Carter was expressing deep concern about where the country is and where it is going.
On several occasions since the riot last year, former president George W. Bush has done the same. In a statement released that day, Bush wrote that he was “appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement.”
“Insurrection could do grave damage to our Nation and reputation,” he continued. “In the United States of America, it is the fundamental responsibility of every patriotic citizen to support the rule of law.”
On Sept. 11, he went further. Speaking at a memorial to those killed in the 2001 terrorist attacks on that day, Bush tied that attack to the current threat.
“We have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come, not only across borders, but from violence that gathers within,” he said. “There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home,” he added, “but in their disdain for pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit. It is our continuing duty to confront them.”
On Thursday morning, former president Barack Obama, too, raised this concern.
“While the broken windows have been repaired and many of the rioters have been brought to justice, the truth is that our democracy is at greater risk today than it was back then,” Obama wrote. “Our system of government has never been automatic,” he added later. “If we want our children to grow up in a true democracy — not just one with elections, but one where every voice matters and every vote counts — we need to nurture and protect it. Today, that responsibility falls to all of us.”
As of writing, former president Bill Clinton had not released a statement marking the anniversary of the riot. But he, too, is on record expressing concern about the state of American democracy.
“We are at a fairly perilous point in our democratic journey,” he said during a virtual event in March. “We’re in a dogfight.” At another point, he used language similar to Biden and Obama: “It’s hard to keep a democracy going. We can do this, but it’s a job.”
The unnamed focus of Biden’s remarks also weighed in on the day’s events — warning not about the risk to democracy but the risk of Biden. The president, a statement from Trump read, “used my name today to try to further divide America,” a claim true neither in specifics nor in thrust.
In a way, Trump’s statement was more directly focused on the subtext that the other presidents had only hinted at: his own future. Trump might once again be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024, and he used his statement to try to deride Biden’s administration. The possibility of Trump returning to power is not the central concern articulated by Biden, Clinton, Bush and Obama, but they would probably agree that his reelection would push the country further down the path that the other presidents hope to avoid.
“We are in a battle for the soul of America, a battle,” Biden said toward the end of his speech. “But by the grace of God, the goodness and greatness of this nation, we will win. Believe me, I know how difficult democracy is, and I’m crystal clear about the threats America faces. But I also know that our darkest days can lead to light and hope.”
Words of optimism leavened with sobriety. The president of the United States describing this moment as “our darkest days” while speaking from the scene of a riot aimed at upending American democracy. As he did, symbols of America’s greatness stood silently around him, watching, like all of us, to see what happens next.