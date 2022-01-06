By mid-December 2020, Trump’s attention turned to Jan. 6. That may be because the Lincoln Project, an effort led by former Republicans that centered on needling the president, had identified the day as the one on which Vice President Mike Pence would be forced to certify Trump’s loss. But Trump began explicitly encouraging people to come to Washington on that day and object to the election he said was stolen. (At a rally in Georgia two days before the riot, the WiFi password for press was “SeeYouJan6!”) So they came by the thousands. The White House was involved in planning a series of events that day, most obviously the rally at the Ellipse — during which Trump encouraged attendees to march to the Capitol as he again made false claims about the election being stolen.