In launching his campaign, Kristof spoke of his roots in Yamhill, Ore., the opportunities he felt his Oregon upbringing had given him, and the decline in prospects for those with whom he grew up. He repeatedly referred to Oregon as his home state. In his filing to organize a candidate committee, Kristof listed his occupation as “Journalist, Author, Farmer.” On his campaign website, Kristof wrote that he and his wife, writer Sheryl WuDunn, have been revitalizing their family apple and grape farm.