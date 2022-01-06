“The rules are the rules and they apply equally to all candidates for office in Oregon. I stand by the determination of the experts in the Oregon Elections Division that Mr. Kristof does not currently meet the Constitutional requirements to run or serve as Oregon Governor,” said Fagan, a fellow Democrat.
“As Oregon’s chief elections official, it is my responsibility to make sure all candidates on the statewide ballot are qualified to serve if elected,” she added. “The Oregon Elections Division and local election officials use the same standards to determine qualifications for hundreds of candidates in dozens of offices every year. In this instance, the candidate clearly does not meet the constitutional requirement to run or serve as governor of Oregon.”
A representative for Kristof’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. Last month, as news emerged that state election officials were questioning Kristof’s eligibility to run in Oregon, his campaign shared a Portland Tribune piece that argued where Kristof registered to vote shouldn’t matter when determining his home.
In launching his campaign, Kristof spoke of his roots in Yamhill, Ore., the opportunities he felt his Oregon upbringing had given him, and the decline in prospects for those with whom he grew up. He repeatedly referred to Oregon as his home state. In his filing to organize a candidate committee, Kristof listed his occupation as “Journalist, Author, Farmer.” On his campaign website, Kristof wrote that he and his wife, writer Sheryl WuDunn, have been revitalizing their family apple and grape farm.
“It’s hard to watch your home state struggle when you can make a difference on homelessness, education, jobs,” Kristof, 62, tweeted then, with a link to his campaign video.
Kristoff, who has no political experience, said as much in his launch video. Instead, he leaned heavily on his 37-year career at the Times — where he was a foreign correspondent and a columnist who won the Pulitzer Prize — saying he “spent a lifetime shining a light in the darkest corners of the globe.”
Kristof had been on a leave of absence from the newspaper since June as he decided whether to run for political office, and he resigned from the Times in early October. In a statement about his departure, Kristof said he was leaving his dream job “very reluctantly” and alluded vaguely to his possible run for governor in Oregon.
“I’ve been on the ride of a lifetime with The Times. I’ve gotten to know presidents and tyrants, Nobel laureates and warlords, while visiting 160 countries. And precisely because I have a great job, outstanding editors and the best readers, I may be an idiot to leave,” Kristof said then.
“But you all know how much I love Oregon, and how much I’ve been seared by the suffering of old friends there,” he added. “So I’ve reluctantly concluded that I should try not only to expose problems but also see if I can fix them directly.”
