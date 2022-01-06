On Tuesday evening, the site Just The News, founded by former Hill writer John Solomon, reported that the state of Georgia had “launched an investigation into an allegation of systematic ballot harvesting during the state’s 2020 general election.” (If Solomon’s name seems familiar, it’s probably because he played a central role in elevating debunked claims about Hunter Biden’s business activity in Ukraine.) Just The News spoke with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who confirmed the report. Raffensperger’s office had received a tip from a watchdog organization, True the Vote, about ballots being gathered and submitted on behalf of voters, a process called “ballot harvesting” that is illegal in Georgia. Should this prove to be true, it would be a win for True the Vote which last year ran a fundraising campaign on providing just this sort of evidence. (A lawsuit filed against True the Vote by a donor frustrated at the organization’s failure to prove fraud was dismissed in April.)