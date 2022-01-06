Democratic House leaders have planned a full day of commemorative activities, including testimonials from lawmakers, commentary from historians and a prayer vigil. Senate Democrats plan to deliver floor speeches about the day. Republican leaders do not plan to participate. The Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection resulted in five deaths and injured about 140 members of law enforcement.
Biden to say United States must decide ‘what kind of nation we are going to be’Return to menu
During his remarks Thursday, Biden will say that the United States “must decide what kind of nation we are going to be,” according to an excerpt released by the White House.
“Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as a norm?” Biden plans to say. “Are we going to be a nation where we allow partisan election officials to overturn the legally expressed will of the people? Are we going to be a nation that lives not by the light of the truth but in the shadow of lies? We cannot allow ourselves to be that kind of nation. The way forward is to recognize the truth and to live by it.”
No Republican leaders have said they plan to attend Jan. 6 commemoration at CapitolReturn to menu
No members of Republican leadership have said they plan to attend Thursday’s events commemorating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.
The Washington Post contacted the offices of Senate and House GOP leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), Minority Whip John Thune (S.D.) and Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso (Wyo.), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), Minority Whip Steve Scalise (La.) and Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (N.Y.).
McConnell will be in Atlanta for the funeral of the late senator Johnny Isakson (Ga.), according to a spokesman. Scalise will be in his Louisiana district, his spokeswoman said.
No other members of GOP leadership responded to The Post’s requests for comment.
Former president Donald Trump had been planning to hold a news conference at his private Mar-a-Lago Club but canceled it Tuesday night, blaming the media and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.
Two of Trump’s most vocal supporters in the House — Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in the Cannon House Office Building, where they will deliver “a Republican response” to the commemorations of the attack.
Gaetz and Greene have defended the rioters who launched the insurrection, hailing them as “patriots,” and have embraced Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was “stolen.”
Pence, who was targeted by pro-Trump mob, plans no public appearancesReturn to menu
Former vice president Mike Pence, who became a target of the violent pro-Trump mob a year ago, has no planned public appearances on Thursday.
Pence drew Trump’s ire on Jan. 6, 2021, for refusing to use his largely ceremonial position overseeing the count of electoral college votes by Congress to alter the results.
Chants of “Hang Mike Pence!” echoed throughout the Capitol after it was breached by Trump supporters that day. Secret Service officers whisked Pence to a room off the Senate floor, where he was presiding, with his wife and daughter, for his safety.
Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the House Jan. 6 select committee, has said his panel would like to talk to Pence about what transpired that day.
Biden to squarely blame Trump for Jan. 6 assaultReturn to menu
Biden will squarely blame Trump for the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and for continuing to propagate falsehoods and unrest over the past year, when he speaks Thursday on the first anniversary of the insurrection.
“President Biden will lay out the significance of what happened at the Capitol, the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday. She added that Biden “has been clear-eyed about the threat the former president represents to our democracy and how the former president constantly works to undermine basic American values and rule of law.”
Biden has criticized Trump by name on only a few occasions during his first year in office, and aides have made it clear he is reluctant to stir partisan fires or elevate Trump’s falsehoods. But some Democrats argue that Biden urgently needs to take on Trump more directly as the leader of a movement that is challenging America’s democracy.
How Republicans became the party of Trump’s election lie after Jan. 6Return to menu
On the Saturday in November 2020 when Joe Biden was declared president-elect, Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno took to Twitter to congratulate Biden and his running mate and to urge his “conservative friends” to accept the results of the presidential election.
He wrote that there was probably some fraud and illegal votes cast, but he concluded, “Was it anywhere near enough to change the result, no.”
But just over a year later, Moreno — now a candidate in Ohio’s Republican Senate primary — has deleted the tweets calling for unity and, in a new campaign ad, looks directly into the camera and declares, “President Trump says the election was stolen, and he’s right.”
Garland: DOJ will hold those responsible for Jan. 6 riot accountableReturn to menu
Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed to hold accountable everyone who was responsible for the Jan. 6 riot — whether they were at the Capitol or committed other crimes surrounding the day’s events. Investigators are methodically building more complicated and serious cases and will prosecute people “at any level,” he said.
“The actions we have taken thus far will not be our last,” Garland said Wednesday, speaking in the Justice Department’s Great Hall in an address that was broadcast live online and by cable news channels. “The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law — whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy. We will follow the facts wherever they lead.”
Garland made the remarks on the eve of the anniversary of the Capitol breach as he faces intensifying pressure to do and say more about the investigation and to focus more acutely on the actions of Donald Trump and his associates.
Schumer rips Trump for pushing ‘Big Lie’ that he beat BidenReturn to menu
On the eve of the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) excoriated former president Donald Trump for continuing to push “the Big Lie” that he won the 2020 election. Schumer said the falsehood was the “root cause” of the insurrection.
“Let’s be very clear: January 6th was not merely a senseless act of mob violence that sprung up spontaneously,” Schumer said at a Senate Rules Committee meeting. “It was an attempt to reverse, through violent means, the outcome of a free and fair election.”
“And make no mistake: the root cause of January 6th is still with us today,” Schumer added. “It is the Big Lie pushed by Donald Trump that is undermining faith in our political system and making our democracy, our country, less safe.”
Facebook’s enforcement faltered before Jan. 6Return to menu
Facebook’s policing of toxic content in posts by political groups fell steeply soon after Americans voted in November 2020, then surged again during the week of the Jan. 6 attacks, according to an investigation by ProPublica and The Washington Post.
The decline in the removals of groups violating Facebook policies came as the company disbanded a task force that had focused on combating hate speech, misinformation and incitements to violence during the election itself, several former company employees said.
During nine increasingly tense weeks between Election Day and Jan. 6, 2021 — a period when Facebook groups swelled with an average of more than 10,000 posts a day attacking Joe Biden’s victory as illegitimate — enforcement actions against groups faltered.
GOP officials in Arizona’s largest county affirm 2020 election was secure in rebuttal to Trump’s claimsReturn to menu
The November 2020 election in Arizona’s largest county was administered properly and not marred by fraud, the Republican-led local government concluded in a lengthy report released Wednesday. The 93-page document debunks one-by-one vague allegations of potential problems previously identified by the GOP-led state Senate and championed by Donald Trump and his allies.
County officials said the blunt rebuttal, released on the eve of the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, was intended to highlight the ongoing dangers of unfounded claims of mass election fraud.
Democratic group launches six-figure ad buy tying Trump and GOP allies to Jan. 6 insurrectionReturn to menu
The day before the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, a Democratic super PAC launched a six-figure ad buy that ties Republican allies of Trump to the deadly events of that day.
Priorities USA Action on Wednesday announced the release of two short digital ads, to run in battleground states with the intention of targeting “voters who are consuming less political news since Donald Trump left office.”
One ad, “Coup,” opens with footage of Trump casting doubt on the integrity of the 2020 presidential election and saying Republicans needed to “take care of the election fraud.”
Jimmy Carter: ‘We are at genuine risk of civil conflict and losing our precious democracy’Return to menu
In an op-ed for the New York Times, former president Jimmy Carter warned that American democracy is at risk if proper action isn’t taken against those who incited the Jan. 6 attack.
“One year on, promoters of the lie that the election was stolen have taken over one political party and stoked distrust in our electoral systems,” Carter, 97, wrote. “These forces exert power and influence through relentless disinformation, which continues to turn Americans against Americans.”
Carter said politicians in his home state of Georgia, as well as in states like Texas and Florida, “have leveraged the distrust they have created to enact laws that empower partisan legislatures to intervene in election processes.” These lawmakers, he added, “seek to win by any means.”
“I now fear that what we have fought so hard to achieve globally — the right to free, fair elections, unhindered by strongman politicians who seek nothing more than to grow their own power — has become dangerously fragile at home.”
Citing a Washington Post poll that found that roughly 40 percent of Republicans believe that violent action against the government is sometimes justified, Carter said that the U.S. “now teeters on the brink of a widening abyss.”
“Without immediate action, we are at genuine risk of civil conflict and losing our precious democracy,” he warned.
House Republicans warned to expect ‘noise and narratives’Return to menu
Ahead of the Jan. 6 anniversary, Rep. Rodney Davis (Ill.), the top Republican on the House Administration Committee, sent a letter to GOP colleagues warning them to expect “a lot of noise and narratives about what transpired at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.”
“The most important question to answer from that day remains, why was the Capitol so unprepared?” Davis wrote.
He also took aim at the House select committee probing what happened that day, saying its “singular focus has been to attack President Trump and punish anyone associated with him.”
“While the Democrats continue on their partisan witch-hunt against President Trump, the only thing that we know for sure is that January 6th was an avoidable security failure that we can never allow to happen again,” Davis said.
A GOP House leadership aide said most Republicans will be in their districts on Thursday, talking to constituents about issues affecting them, such as inflation and gas prices. The aide spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview coming events.