President Biden plans to address the nation Thursday from the U.S. Capitol, marking the first anniversary of its attack by a violent mob of supporters of President Donald Trump as Congress met to confirm Biden’s electoral college victory. Biden is expected to squarely blame Trump for the assault and ask, “Are we going to be a nation that lives not by the light of the truth but in the shadow of lies?”

Democratic House leaders have planned a full day of commemorative activities, including testimonials from lawmakers, commentary from historians and a prayer vigil. Senate Democrats plan to deliver floor speeches about the day. Republican leaders do not plan to participate. The Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection resulted in five deaths and injured about 140 members of law enforcement.

Here’s what to know: